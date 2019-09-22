AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: September 20, 2019

Havis and Stewart

Cross Country | Cassius Havis

Havis celebrated the first victory of his prep cross country career in the boys race at the Belleville West Invitational on Sept. 14. The Alton senior finished with a time of 15 minutes, 56.1 seconds and won the race by just five seconds over Collinsville’s Theo Paxton. A year ago, he finished second to Mascoutah’s Casmir Cozzi in the Belleville West meet. Havis began the 2019 season with a ninth-place finish at the Granite City Invitational on Sept. 7. He ran a 15:36, five seconds shy of his personal-best time of 15:31 he set last year at the Peoria Invitational.

Football | Dasani Stewart

Stewart, a senior running back for the Alton football team, enjoyed a special performance during a 58-6 win over Collinsville at Public School Stadium on Sept. 13. He hauled the rock 18 times for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns. Listed at just 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, what Stewart lacks in size he more than makes up for in speed. His TD runs were 36, 44 and 81 yards. The 36 and 81-yard runs showcased a big burst of speed through the middle and untouched to the house. On the 44-yard run, he bounced to the outside and raced down the sidelines to the end zone.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter