AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: September 27, 2019

Hewitt and Keller

Football | Jake Hewitt

Hewitt helped the Marquette Catholic football team reach the .500 mark by scoring 3 touchdowns in the 35-14 victory over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Sept. 20 at Public School Stadium. The junior quarterback also finished with 120 yards rushing on 6 carries. Hewitt scored a 45-yard touchdown run with 2:29 left in the first quarter to give the Explorers a 7-0 lead. He increased the lead to 14-0 on a 6-yard TD run in the second. Hewitt added a 46-yard run in the fourth. Marquette improved to 2-2 with the win over EA-WR and avenged a 40-21 loss to the Oilers last year.

Volleyball | Makenzie Keller

Roxana volleyball had a big week last week, earning wins over rivals CM and EA-WR on the road and taking reigning South Central Conference champ Pana to 3 sets at Larry Milazzo Gym.

Junior libero Makenzie Keller was key in those matches, accruing 61 digs in the 3 contests. In the 25-20, 17-25, 25-22 loss to Pana on Sept. 19, Keller set the single-match record for digs for the Shells with 28. The previous record was 25 by Amie Tilley in 2001. Keller has a team-best 217 digs on the season for RHS. She also owns the highest serve-receive efficiency rating at 83.5 percent.

