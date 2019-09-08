AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: September 6, 2019

Wirth and Walker

Cross Country | Janelynn Wirth

Wirth began her junior season with the Roxana girls cross country team on a high note Aug. 26, winning the individual championship of the New Athens Invitational with a time of 19:41. She also helped the Shells win the 10-team meet with 34 points.

Wirth won her first prep meet. She also came up one second shy of her personal-best time of 19:40 she ran at the Peoria Invitational last year.

Wirth helped Roxana win South Central Conference and Madison County small-school titles in 2018.

Football | Nick Walker

Walker, a senior running back and linebacker for the Civic Memorial Eagles had a big opening week in a 22-0 shutout of Marquette Catholic on Aug. 30. He rushed for 65 yards on 13 carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns and added a catch for a two-point conversion.

Walker ran in from 9 yards out in the first quarter and punched it in from a yard out in the third quarter. He was also second in tackles for the Eagles with 4 to go with 2 assisted tackles.

Walker was the leading rusher and tackler for CM last season.

