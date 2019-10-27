AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: October 25, 2019

Butkovich, Loewen, Pluester

Tennis | Hannah Butkovich and Kennedy Loewen

Butkovich and Loewen earned a state tournament berth in doubles after finishing fourth in the Class 1A Althoff Sectional on Oct. 19. They became the first Civic Memorial players to qualify for state since Val McCoy in 1997. The CM juniors clinched a state berth after beating Mascoutah’s Amelia Hardimon and Rachel Eddy in two sets in the sectional quarterfinals. Butkovich and Loewen lost to eventual champions Kylie Chitwood and Maddie Mena of Althoff in the semifinals and to Jersey’s Michelle Maag and Lily Ingram in the third-place match. Butkovich and Loewen were the only AdVantage area players to advance to state.

Football | David Pluester

The Roxana Shells needed a win to keep their playoff chances percolating on Oct. 18 at Staunton, and Pluester helped provide that. Roxana won 43-0 over the Staunton/Mount Olive co-op and Pluester was key, rushing for a team-high 98 yards on 12 carries with 2 touchdowns. The senior also paced the defense with 10 total tackles, including a team-best 7 solos. Pluester put the cherry on top by gobbling up a fumble recovery in the win. The Shells had 3 as a team. At 4-4, Roxana is looking for its first playoff appearance since 2015 when it visits Southwestern at 7 p.m. Friday, needing a win to qualify.

