AHS announces fan base to Galesburg

The Alton Athletic Association is sponsoring a charter bus trip to watch the Redbird varsity boys basketball team play Rock Island in the Galesburg Shootout at Galesburg High School at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Cost is $35 per person for ride only and does not cover admission to game. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for students.

The bus will leave from the front of AHS at 1 p.m. and return after game. There must be 40 signed up and paid at the Alton High Athletic Office by 3 p.m. on Friday. If there are not 40 signed up for the bus it will be cancelled and the money will be refunded.

High School students must be accompanied by an adult. Fans can bring food and drink, but there is no alcohol.

For questions, or more information contact the AHS Athletic Office at 474-1800.