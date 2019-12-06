AHS Hall of Fame welcomes ‘19 class

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp The 2019 AHS Athletics HOF class was enshrined Wednesday. From left to right are, John Kodros, great nephew of Archie Kodros and the representative for the 1935 Alton football team, Steve Porter, Jeff Woszczynski and Rory Fox.

The Alton Athletics Hall of Fame inducted its most intimate group to date for its 2019 induction class.

A coach, an athlete, a friend of athletics and one team comprised the smallest group in the hall’s 9-year existence. The three individuals have enjoyed long relationships; the team, maybe not so much.

“I missed the ‘35 (football) team; I started in ‘36,” longtime sports writer Steve Porter quipped during the enshrinement fete on Nov. 27 in the AHS Commons.

Porter entered under the title of Friends of Athletics, while standout boys and girls bowling head coach Jeff Woszczynski, three-sport standout athlete Rory Fox, a 1997 AHS grad and the 1935 Redbirds football team joined him.

Fox, a standout football, basketball and baseball player at Alton, was happy to join with Porter and Woszczynski.

“It’s a big honor,” Fox said. “When I walked in and saw Steve Porter, I thought, ‘This is the guy that used to write about me.’ I’ve watched him over the years; he’s a great writer. Then Woz, I’ve known for years. I bowl with Woz on Fridays. First, it’s just an honor to be selected. I didn’t know this was going to happen. I loved sports, was competitive, but never thought I’d make it to the Hall of Fame. This is emotional. It makes me think of my dad, who passed away in ‘99. He taught me everything I know about sports.”

Fox made the playoffs as a sophomore in football and was part of 2 regional crowns and a sectional title in basketball. While baseball never won any hardware in his tenure, a 26-win campaign in 1997 stood as the program-record for wins at the time.

During that senior season, he hit .472 with 29 stolen bases and 39 runs scored, while playing stellar center field for the Birds. He hit more than .400 in Southwestern Conference play, too.

That capped a senior year where he’d been named second team all-state as a wide receiver in football and the Post-Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year in basketball.

“Rory could do it all in all three sports and is a great guy. It would be hard to pick his best sport between football, basketball and baseball; he was good at all three,” Porter said. “The three-sport guys are sort of disappearing now, so he’s one for the ages.”

Woszczynski’s resumé as bowling coach is equally impressive. He led the boys to 5 top 10 finishes at state and the girls to 2 top 10 finishes. Altogether he had 7 top 10 placers at state on the boys side and 3 top 10 finishers on the girls side, including Whitney Cox, who won the 2001 state championship.

Woszczynski was 136-104 for the girls and 122-89 with the boys. He was named the 2006 IHSA State Bowling Coach of the Year. He coached the Redbirds from 2000-16.

He deflects a big portion of the credit to his stellar staff at Alton.

“The situation was ideal; the kids coming in were going to be pretty good,” Woszczynski said. “Also, Bowl Haven accommodated us, and we were able to practice whenever we needed to. We had a former PBA pro in Bill (Netzhammer) and then Dave (Meyer) and Chuck (Tague) was my right-hand man. I can’t speak enough of Chuck.”

Finally, there were the ‘35 Redbird gridders. A 9-0 record, outscoring opponents 287-14, scoring 45 touchdowns while only allowing 2, made them a shoo-in for HOF honors.

They were coached by current HOFer Ray “Pop” Jackson. The team included Ray Ashlock, Joe Anderson, Kenneth Bauser, Ralph Bennett, Edward Bryant, Alvin Burmaster, Wilbur Hand, Bill Hansen, LeRoy Harrison, LeRoy Jones, Tom Jones, Harry Jones, Archie Kodros, Osker Reynolds and Bill Usinger.

Kodros’ great-nephew Jon Kodros represented the team and his family in accepting the honor.

“I had known (Archie) was on an undefeated team, but I didn’t realize until tonight what a team that was with only allowing 2 touchdowns the whole season,” Jon said. “I think it’s a big deal for all of us. We actually have family from Ohio here and (Archie’s) kids still live in Iowa and are battling some health issues and couldn’t make it down, so we’re here to represent for him and them.”

Porter has the longest resumé and rounded out the class, joining Dave Delawder as only the second inductee under the title Friends of Athletics.

He graduated from SIUE in 1973 with a mass communication degree. He wrote at the Collinsville Herald from 1971-73 and got his start at the Alton Telegraph in December 1973, staying until December 2013. He wrote for AdVantage from 2014-16, so had 43 years covering Alton athletics. He covered fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, and even grandfathers and grandsons.

Porter applauded the committee for representing 80 years of athletics with this year’s class. He also summed up himself and his ‘19 classmates pretty well.

“Somebody asked me, ‘How would you describe yourself?’ I said, ‘I’m a character with character,’” Porter said.

Hall of Fame members

CLASS OF 2011

TEAMS

1958 Boys Cross Country

1969 Boys Track and Field

COACHES

Neal Schmelzel

Jim Wigger

INDIVIDUALS

Whitney Cox

Louis Enos

Leroy “Fats” Harrison

Argalious “Gail” Murphy

Oscar Wallace

Mike Yavorski

CLASS OF 2012

TEAMS

1963 Boys Track and Field

1964 Boys Track and Field

1970 Football

COACHES

Mary Bowling

Ray “Pop” Jackson

Wayne Tyler

INDIVIDUALS

B.B. Gater

Mike Hunter

Andrew Johnson

Milton Johnson

Archie Kodros

Larry Perry

Lester “Bo” Scott

Cathy Snipes

Katie Wilson

CLASS OF 2013

TEAMS

1951 Baseball

1954-55 Boys Basketball

COACHES

Stan McAfoos

Larry Overath

INDIVIDUALS

Charles “Dink” Black

Bill Lyons

Maurice Pittman

Jessica Stockard

Avery Wallace

CLASS OF 2014

TEAMS

1984 Boys Soccer

INDIVIDUALS

Brad Baker

Camie Bechtold

Carrie Bechtold

Bobby Everage

Wade Lowe

Floyd C. Raglin

Bill “Red” Schmitt

Rob Simpson

Gene Velloff

CLASS OF 2015

TEAMS

1968 Football

COACHES

Ed Yonkus

INDIVIDUALS

Larry Ceppenati

Gary Hagen

Frank Holmes

George “Pee Wee” Hunt

Mike Jeffries

Larry Smith

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Dave Delawder

CLASS OF 2016

TEAMS

1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

2000-01 Boys Basketball

INDIVIDUALS

Robert Astroth

Larry Jeffries

Lindsay Kennedy

Kavon Lacey

Gerald “Scooter” Wilson

CLASS OF 2017

TEAMS

1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

INDIVIDUALS

Ron Caldwell

Ashley Cox

Joe Hook

Leon Huff

Terry Winston

CLASS OF 2018

TEAMS

1972 Baseball

2003 Softball

INDIVIDUALS

Taylor McGiffen

Leroy Stampley

CLASS OF 2019

TEAMS

1935 Football

COACHES

Jeff Woszczynski

INDIVIDUALS

Rory Fox

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Steve Porter

