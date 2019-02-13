Alina Munteanu named Student-Athlete of the Week

Munteanu

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE women’s tennis player Alina Munteanu. The senior from Bacau, Romania, is majoring in political science and holds a 4.0 grade-point average.

Munteanu won both her singles and doubles matches last Sunday against Green Bay, and is now 4-2 in No. 1 singles this season.

The Cougars (3-3) will continue their season on the road against UIC (4-4) Feb. 16 and Bradley (5-1) Feb. 17. Both matches are set to be played at the Clubs at River City in Peoria.

