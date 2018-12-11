All-ages pro wrestling event set for Saturday

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will host an all-ages live professional wrestling event, sponsored by The Beard Productions, on Saturday, Dec. 15, at FUBAR, 3108 Locust St. in St. Louis.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 each in advance and $12 each the day of the event. Tickets for children age 12 and younger are $7 each. Advance tickets can be purchased on both organizations' websites.

Since winning the Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team championships, “The Unlikely Heroes” have been the focus of verbal and physical altercations with Jimmi LaFleur and Tony Asteem, “The Arch City Mercenaries.” At the last event in De Soto, Mo., “The Arch City Mercenaries” made a statement by attacking “Mr. Moustache” Ricky Rodriguez prior to their Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team championship match. After losing the contest by disqualification, LaFleur and Asteem left Jackal lying in the middle of the ring. “The Unlikely Heroes” have demanded that Dynamo Pro Wrestling management give them another opportunity to face “The Arch Mercenaries,” and it will take place at Dynamo Pro Underground this Saturday. This event will also feature such wrestlers as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Mike Outlaw, Dynamo Pro Wrestling women’s champion “The Empress of Evil” Rahne Victoria, C.J. Shine, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, The Snitch, Savanna Stone, OuTtKaSt, and more.

