All-ages pro wrestling events on tap

Dynamo Pro Wrestling on Tuesday announced its next two all-ages professional wrestling events.

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will return Saturday, March 23, to the De Soto Knights of Columbus Hall, 13225 State Road E in De Soto, Mo. This event will be sponsored by Shanks Auto and Truck Repair, Coyol Mexican Bar and Grill, Slackers, and Aries Screen Printing. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 are $5. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advance tickets can be purchased at the De Soto Knights of Columbus Hall or online. The Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team, D-1, and heavyweight championships will be defended on March 23.

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will return Saturday, March 30, to the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis. This event will be sponsored by Slackers and Aries Screen Printing. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 are $5. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com. The event will feature such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, D-1 champion Mike Outlaw, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Arch City Mercenaries” Jimmi LaFleur and Tony Asteem, C.J. Shine,“The Valedictorian” Keon Option, Viktor von Stein, Xavier Shadowz, OuTtKaSt, Jackal, “Mr. Moustache” Ricky Rodriguez, “Mr. Excitement” Christopher Adams, and more.

