All-around athlete

Mid-Illinois gymnast Paige Mouser, 16, placed first all-around Level 8 this past weekend at the St. Louis Classic Meet at America’s Center. The all-around is the combination of scores from vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. Mouser was recently 2AA in the King Arthur competition (January in Bourbonnais) and second AA in the Gateway Classic (hosted by World Class Belleville in February). She is preparing for State L8 in mid-March in DeKalb. Level 8 teammates also finished in the AA at the St. Louis Classic Meet; Allison Jennings (age 11, fifth AA) and Sevasti Binolis (age 14, sixth AA).

