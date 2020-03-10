Alton’s rising star

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton High grad Donovan Clay is all smiles doing postgame interviews after a big performance for Valparaiso in a 58-55 win over Evansville on March 5 at Enterprise Center. The freshman for the Crusaders ultimately helped his team reach the tournament finals and place second.

When Donovan Clay stepped on the court at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on March 5, he was different.

Those recognizable dreadlocks from the days as an all-state basketball player with the Alton Redbirds were gone. A short-cropped hairdo and a Valparaiso University uniform replaced the AHS duds, and it was a good look. It was a different Don.

“I was ready for a change, so that’s what I did,” Clay said of the haircut.

Change has been very good for the 6-foot-8, 205-pound Clay. He closed the last week of his freshman regular season as the Newcomer of the Week in the Missouri Valley Conference, then added a spot on the All-Freshman Team in the MVC.

If that wasn’t enough, his No. 7 Crusaders made history in the MVC Tournament from March 5-8 in St. Louis. They became the first MVC team to reach the finals after playing on opening night.

Unfortunately, defending MVC Tournament champs Bradley blocked their path to the title and an automatic NCAA Tournament berth. The No. 4 Braves erased a 38-36 halftime deficit vs. Valpo and won 80-66 on March 8. Clay would have become the first former Redbird since Larry Smith with Illinois’ run to the Final Four in 1989 to play in the Big Dance.

But that couldn’t put a damper on Valparaiso’s special run or the emergence of a kid from Alton who proved he’s ready for the big stage.

Clay scored a team-high 16 points and had 7 rebounds in a 58-55 win over Evansville on opening night. During a 74-73 overtime win vs. No. 2 Loyola Chicago in the quarterfinals, he scored 10 to go with 8 rebounds and 7 assists. In the 89-82 semifinal win over No. 6 Missouri State, he had 10 points, 7 assists and 6 assists.

Clay’s efforts to get his team to the MVC finals and throughout the regular season weren’t unnoticed by his coach.

“We have a lot of expectations for him, and the sky’s the limit for that young man,” Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich said. “He has great size (6-8 guard), length, great quickness and is a pretty tough player. He can score in different ways and do a lot of things on the court. He can finish well offensively and he is a high-level defensive player.

“We’ve been very pleased with him. He’s a competitive player and a winner.”

Clay didn’t have quite the championship game performance he would have liked, scoring 8 with just 1 rebound and a team-best 4 assists, but overall he can’t complain about his freshman results.

He carries a quiet confidence and a work ethic that puts him in position to succeed.

“I thought I had the potential and if I worked hard enough that God would help me out,” Clay said. “I’ve definitely felt myself grow. I feel I can play in any environment now. I think I’ve adapted to every environment and no matter what court I play on, it’s the same Donnie. I’m in the gym every day after practice too, so there are no off days for me.”

He was stoked to show off those enhanced skills on the big stage for his family, friends and former coaches in St. Louis.

“I get to see my family, that’s the most exciting part about it,” Clay said. “They get to watch me play.”

Clay got the chance to return home on Nov. 9 at SLU and Nov. 12 at SIUE, but felt he was better adapted and battle-tested for Arch Madness.

“I was probably more nervous at SIUE,” Clay said. “I was new to college, so it was hard and different and it was my first time starting. I came in there more timid and I was playing in front of a lot of my family.”

He wasn’t timid in his latest return home. He blocked a 3-pointer at the buzzer vs. Evansville to protect that win and gave Valpo its first lead of the game in OT the following night vs. Loyola with a nifty finger roll. Pride to represent Alton and the metro area played a big part in that.

“That’s where I’m from and I’m playing Division I basketball, the biggest stage you can play on in college,” Clay said. “It’s definitely a cool thing and probably the best experience ever.”

Donovan Clay freshman statistics at Valparaiso

G STARTS PTS RBS BLKS AST

35 33 9.4 4.6 1.02 1.69

