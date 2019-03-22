Alton athlete makes her own way as a Trailblazer

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services Former Alton High multisport athlete Kenya Burnett found a home on the Trailblazers women’s basketball team this season.

Most college athletes leave high school having already signed with a school to play a specific sport. That wasn’t the case for Kenya Burnett, a 2017 Alton High School graduate.

Although Burnett gets plenty of playing time on L&C’s women’s basketball team, she wasn’t automatically handed a spot on the roster.

“I was a walk-on,” Burnett said. “I had to prove to myself and to others that I belonged on the team.”

Burnett is in her freshman year at L&C, and she considers making the Trailblazers women’s basketball team the highlight so far.

An all-around athlete, Burnett started in youth soccer when she was 6. Eventually, her focus shifted to volleyball and basketball. While at Alton High, she was named Athlete of the Month, Most Valuable Player and earned the 110% Award.

Her goal as a Trailblazer is to transform into a guard and score more than 10 points a game on average, she said.

Academically, though she hasn’t settled on a career path, she’s aiming to complete her associate in science degree in 2020, and transfer to a university to complete her studies.

“If you don’t know what you want to do career-wise, get your general education classes out of the way,” Burnett said. “There are a lot of different things I can do with an associate in science. It’s a good foundation.”

Burnett considers L&C the best place for her because of its size and location.

“The campus is small and easy to get around,” Burnett said. “It’s important to me to be close to my family.”

