Riverbend Boys Basketball Player of the Year

’s senior season on the basketball court at Alton High is a classic example of how adversity builds character.

The well-documented altercation with Riverview Gardens in the Alton Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 23 led to player suspensions and some not returning. Throw in playing in the monster Southwestern Conference, which produced Class 3A and 4A state champs in East St. Louis and Belleville West, and the constant pressure of college recruiting and there were plenty of distractions.

Through it all Clay was a constant, playing in all of Alton’s games, helping lead the Redbirds to a 23-11 record, a Chick-fil-A Classic title and a 4A Collinsville Regional crown in the postseason.

He capped it being named first team all-state by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Chicago Sun Times and was honorable mention Associated Press all-state.

Clay admitted the adversity helped him excel.

“It helped me a lot, because without all that happening I don’t think I’d be at the point I’m at now,” Clay said. “I would have had a good season, but I wouldn’t have had a very good season like I had.”

He stuffed the stat books, leading Alton in scoring (17.8 points per game), rebounds (5.8 per game), and blocks (1.0 per game). He was second in assists (1.9 per game), had 13 games over 20 points and posted 6 double-doubles on the season.

His biggest scoring output was 27 in a 58-49 loss to East St. Louis at AHS. His tip-in at the buzzer during a 59-57 win over Collinsville at home was definitely a highlight.

Clay said after the events vs. Riverview Gardens, the Birds’ chemistry blossomed and personally it forced him to grow.

“My role definitely changed because I had to take up a lot of the scoring with guys like Josh Rivers and Ahmad Sanders and guys like that being out,” he said. “Coach (Eric) Smith told me I was going to have to play a lot bigger role, getting more rebounds, guarding the best player on every team; he told me to just go out there and get it.”

Alton’s schedule was stacked. The Redbirds played 4A champ West 4 times, 3A champ East Side twice, state-ranked Collinsville 3 times, 4A state-runner up Evanston, 3A super-sectional qualifier Springfield Southeast and Missouri powers Jennings, Chaminade and Trinity.

Clay looked to a loss to Jennings as another growing moment for the Birds.

“That game definitely meant a lot,” Clay said. “We were missing Izeal (Terrell) because he was on a football visit and were only playing with six guys the whole time. It was hard-nosed, they were playing hard, we were playing hard and just a good environment to play around.”

All the success led to Clay landing a scholarship to Valparaiso University of the Missouri Valley Conference. He’s stoked to be a Crusader.

“I looked at film and they’re a hard-running team and the coaches there are awesome, especially coach (Todd) Townsend, who recruited me,” Clay said. “He’s a good coach and has been there for me.”

He praised his father, Dexter Clay, new Alton head coach Dana Morgan and Southwestern Illinois Jets director Andre McMurray for helping in that process. Clay will play a similar role at Valpo as he did at Alton as a shooting guard with the versatility.

He’s going to miss being a Redbird.

“I’ll miss my friends and family,” he said. “All my friends I’m not really going to see again unless I’m back in town. That’s what I’ll miss the most: friends and family.”

