Alton Closed to raise funds for tennis program, scholarships

The Alton Closed, the 2019 city doubles tennis championships, will take place June 25-26 this summer at Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College.

“This is a very popular tournament and we are excited to host again this year,” tournament director Jesse Macias said. “There are a lot of good local players and the Closed gives friends and neighbors a chance to compete against each other.”

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Alton High tennis programs and for the Robert Logan Scholarship Fund.

Players wanting to sign up can contact Macias at jmacias@altonschools.org. Registration is taking place for both events and draws will be closed on Sunday. Applications can be found at altonathletics.org.

