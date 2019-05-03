Riverbend Girls Basketball Player of the Year

photo by Bill Roseberry Anna Hall

Anna Hall was looking forward for the Civic Memorial girls basketball season opener on Nov. 16 against the Hillsboro Hiltoppers at the Taylorville Tornadoes Holiday Tournament.

“Everyone is always excited for the first game,” the CM junior said.

Hall’s junior season got off to a blazing start, finishing with 22 points, 16 rebounds and 4 steals to lift the Eagles to a 59-21 win over Hillsboro. CM went on to finish 5-0 to win the tournament for the second year in a row.

“I was pretty excited,” Hall said. “But I didn’t think I was going to have that good of a game. When I was doing it in the moment, I was really excited. I was so happy that I could be there for my team.”

Hall’s junior season took off from there. She finished with her best prep basketball season, averaging 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals per game, earning all-state awards from the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and helping CM win 29 games with Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A regional titles.

“There was something special about this season,” Hall said. “We lost five seniors (from last year) and we were kind of young, but everyone stepped up and played their game and really helped their team be successful this year and that’s really all you can ask for.”

Hall, a 5-foot-11 center/forward, finished with 18 double-doubles, including the one against Hillsboro. She scored in double figures 29 times.

Hall played for a team that lost two of its top scorers — Kaylee Eaton and Alaira Tyus — to graduation and its sophomore guard Tori Standefer to a season-ending knee injury prior to the season. Another sophomore, Hannah Sontag, was lost to a torn ACL early in the season.

“Losing a lot of our starters really showed that I knew that I had to step up if I wanted our team to be successful,” Hall said.

Hall scored 30 points or more twice. She had 36 points against Salem on Jan. 14 at the Highland Tournament and 33 in the Eagles’ win over Springfield Lanphier in the Class 3A Rochester Regional finals.

“I wouldn’t be able to do any of that without my teammates because if they don’t give the ball, I can’t score the points,” Hall said.

Hall’s junior season ended at the same place where it began — Taylorville. The Eagles, who started their season with 15 straight wins, lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 3A Taylorville Sectional finals.

“The goal every year is to get to state and win a state title,” Hall said. “It really sucks whenever you’re so close and try so hard that season and then you lose. It was devastating to see our seniors go, also.”

Hall was selected honorable mention on the AP Class 3A-4A all-state team and earned first-team IBCA Class 3A-4A all-state honors.

“That was a really great experience for me,” Hall said. “I was so proud of myself.”

After 3 years, Hall has helped the Eagles win 88 games with 3 MVC titles, 2 regional championships and a sectional title.

“I’m extremely blessed,” Hall said. “We have great teammates and we have great coaches, and I have a great support system from my family and the fans. The really big part is the coaches. They put in so much time and effort into making this program successful. We probably wouldn’t be here without them.”

