Alton High School announces practice schedule

The Alton High School Department of Athletics has released the 2019 practice schedule.

Boys and girls cross country, all grades, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12 behind AHS; be prepared to run; bring shirt, shorts, and running shoes; for information email coach Vernon Curvey at vcurvey@altonschools.org

Girls tennis, all grades, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at tennis courts, bring tennis practice gear including racket as well as water; for information email coach Jesse Macias at jmacias@altonschools.org

Volleyball, all grades, 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at main gym; be prepared for full practice; for information, email coach Stacey Ferguson at sferguson@altonschools.org

Boys soccer, all grades, 9 a.m. Aug. 12 at North Elementary; need running and soccer shoes; be prepared for full practice; for information, email coach Nick Funk at nfunk@altonschools.org

Football, all grades, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at football practice field, bring shorts, t-shirts, helmets, cleats; for information, email coach Eric Dickerson at edickerson@altonschool.org

Boys golf, all grades, 9 a.m. Aug. 12 at Spencer T. Olin; bring golf clubs, tennis shoes, shorts; for information, email coach Zach Deeder at zdeeder@altonschools.org

Girls golf, all grades, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Rolling Hills; bring golf clubs, tennis shoes, shorts; for information, email coach Carey Cappel at ccappel@altonschools.org; parent meeting Aug. 12

Special Olympics; unified flag football at 6 p.m. July 29 and bowling starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at Bowl Haven ($2.25 per game); for information, email Tammy Talbert at ttalbert@altonschools.org

It is recommended all athletes trying out for fall sports bring a container of water in nonbreakable container.

General athletics information

Physical examinations — Everyone (no exceptions) trying out for a sport is required to have taken a physical examination prior to the first day of tryouts and practices. The exam is good for the entire school year. The exam information must be completed on the IHSA physical form or state of Illinois Child Health Physical form. Physicals will be given at Alton High School at AHS Registration from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. The cost will be $25. LCCC College Family Health Center will conduct the examinations.

Admit cards — Practice-tryout admit cards can be picked up in Athletic Department office from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Aug. 5. All student-athletes need an admit card to be able to practice and try out. Admit card signals all required paperwork is completed and turned in to the athletic office.

Insurance — Anyone trying out for a sport is required to have insurance coverage provided by parents or guardians. Alton High School does not carry regular medical insurance on its athletes.

Eligibility to compete — Any sophomore, junior, or senior trying out for a fall sport must have earned at least 2.5 credits second semester of the 2018-2019 school year. If at any time an athlete’s class load drops below 2.5 units of credit (5 classes), the athlete becomes ineligible. Summer school may count toward eligibility, and a correspondence course started and completed during the second semester also counts. Any freshman trying out for a fall sport is eligible if promoted directly from eighth to ninth grade.

Age requirements — All student-athletes are eligible through age 19 unless the student-athlete turns 20 during a sport season, which would cause the student-athlete to be ineligible.

Attention freshmen — All student-athletes are important. Everyone makes his or her own contributions, but freshmen athletes are particularly important because they represent the “future.” A good freshman class, with many participating athletes makes for a “bright future.” Experience is not necessary. Our coaches are well-prepared to help you become a “winner” if you are willing to give them the opportunity. Don’t waste a year simply by getting older; use that time to gain a year of experience.

More information — Call Alton High School for clarification on any other type of information relating to athletics at Alton High School. Call (618) 474-1800 and ask for Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick or Mrs. Campion, athletic secretary.

