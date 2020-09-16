Alton River Dragons hire head coach

× Expand StefanoT - stock.adobe.com Outdoor baseball

Alton’s new Prospect League baseball team announced the hiring of the franchise’s first Head Coach. Brock Moss from Georgia Highlands College (Rome, GA), where he serves as Pitching Coach and Recruiting Coordinator, will lead the River Dragons during their inaugural season in 2021.

“First off, owner Steve Marso and general manager Dallas Martz are first class people, and I was easily sold on management when they called me after initial phone calls" said, Moss. “I knew it was an organization that would be one I wanted to work for and couldn’t pass up on the opportunity. On the flip side, the opportunity to join what I consider a Top 5 collegiate summer league in the country and have the experience of managing in what would be a minor league type set-up/schedule was also something that was very appealing to me.” Moss went on to say.

River Dragon’s General Manager Dallas Martz said on the hiring, “I knew from my first phone call with Brock that we wanted to make a run at getting him to be our coach. Other teams were reaching out to him at the time, so we felt it was important to get a deal in place quickly. Our owner Steve Marso felt the same way as I did and gave us the resources to make it happen.”

River Dragons Owner Steve Marso said, “We are excited about having Brock lead our team on the field next summer and bringing an exciting baseball style to Lloyd Hopkins field for our fans.”

Moss Brings an overall summer collegiate head coaching record of 72-44, three regular-season championships, three postseason division championships, and is a three-time All-Star Head Coach in just three seasons as a head coach.

“The type of team we will work to build will be one that has athleticism across the field that plays fast and hard night in and night out. Offensively, we will look to feature a bunch of team speed; have guys who can give you extra-base hit potential on any ball put in play but will also be nightmares on the base path regardless of our ability to leave the yard. On the mound, we will look to feature a bunch of competitive arms who throw strikes that can fill multiple roles and compete regardless of the scoreboard. Defensively, we want to have versatility with guys who can play multiple positions that will allow us to find the right offensive mix every night.” said Moss.

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons will play their first season in the 2021.

