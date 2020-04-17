American Drag Racing League plans return to area

The American Drag Racing League has set a new date for the sanction’s return World Wide Technology Raceway. The 1/8-mile sanction is scheduled to return to the St. Louis area July 10-11, with the season opener slated for June 5-6 at the Texas Motorplex in Dallas. The ADRL's signature Dragstock event is also scheduled for WWT Raceway Oct. 23-24.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has seen the shuttering of sports venues all over the world caused the shuffle in the 2020 schedule, as all events at the Madison-based facility are paused. ADRL President Mel Roth said the attention given to what was to be the first race of the year by fans and racers alike was intense.

“Fans in St. Louis were in a frenzy when we began releasing the free tickets for the event last month,” Roth said “I’ve been coming to this area for a while and I’ve never seen anything like it. The fans are ready to pack World Wide Technology Raceway and witness the return of Pro Extreme to one of the best racing surfaces in drag racing. By the time we get to July, the ADRL will be rolling and will bring the best eighth-mile racing in the country.”

The series has provided standing room-only crowds and incredible drag racing since the early 2000s, with St. Louis being witness to some of the greatest moments in its history. ADRL's 2009 race still stands as one of the best-attended events in the track's history with a traffic jam consisting of eager fans backed all the way to the Gateway Arch. Thanks to the Stan Musial Bridge and expanded parking within the facility, fans won't have to worry about traffic, but can still expect breathtaking eighth-mile action on one of the best racing surfaces in the drag racing world.

Racers such as Frankie "Madman" Taylor, Bubba Stanton, Chuck Weck, Jon Stouffer, Randy Merick, Michael Recchia, and NHRA standout Scott Palmer are expected to race Pro Extreme at selected events with participating drivers to be named soon in the Big Tire No Time, Small Tire No Time, Jr. Dragsters, and local bracket fields.

For more information on the American Drag Racing League and to stay updated on breaking news, follow them on their official page on Facebook at Facebook.com/ADRLDrags and on Instagram and Twitter at @ADRLDrags. Fans can also visit the official ADRL website at ADRLDrags.com.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter