An all-star cast

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The youth and high school Runner of the Year recipients from the Alton Road Runners Club Runner of the Year Banquet pose on Dec. 9 at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

When she was 3, Charlene Helton signed up for the Alton Road Runners Club Summer Track Series at East Alton-Wood River High School.

“My passion for running started here and through the running series offered by the Alton Road Runners,” Helton said. “They offered a great environment for families to invest in their kids for years to come.”

Now, Helton is enjoying an outstanding track career. She was a two-time state qualifier at Carlinville High School and she competed in the javelin events at SIU Carbondale, where she plans to graduate on Dec. 15 with a bachelor’s degree in biological science.

Helton got to share her running experiences as guest speaker at the 14th annual Alton Road Runners Club Runners of the Year Banquet on Dec. 9 at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

“That’s very educational because it pushes me to do the same, because obviously you always want to do your best so that you can prepare yourself for the future,” Marquette Catholic junior Riley Vickrey said.

The banquet honors the area’s top high school cross country runners. A total of 15 area schools and 30 high school runners, along with six youth runners, were recognized in the event that included a chicken dinner. Boys and girls runner of the year awards were given to each school.

The banquet took place at Bluff City Grill for the third year in a row. Alton Road Runners president and East Alton-Wood River coach Russ Colona was the emcee.

“Russ Colona has fun with it,” Roxana senior Cree Stumpf said. “He makes it fun for everyone.”

The high school winners from the Riverbend were Stumpf and Janelynn Wirth of Roxana, Cassius Havis and Sophia Paschal of Alton, Kati Wells and Parker Borth of CM, Vickrey and Jake Rummerfield of Marquette Catholic, and Megan Douglas and Ryne White of EA-WR.

“I love getting to see all of the runners from around here again and knowing what they’ve accomplished,” Wirth said. “I love seeing them dress up and be excited for this.”

Out of the 30 high school winners, six of them competed at state, including Stumpf and Wirth.

“We had some outstanding runners,” Colona said. “We could put an all-star team out of this one.”

Helton also competed in several races that were sponsored by the Alton Road Runners, including the Hit and Run Pee Wee Run at Gordon Moore Park, where she won a bike during a raffle.

“I love competing in the races held by the Alton Road Runners,” said Helton, who attended Marquette before transferring to Carlinville. “I love the environment, the relationships, prizes and, most of all, the enthusiasm and excitement that gave me for running.”

Colona remembered the first time Helton signed up for the summer track series.

“When she was 3 years old, her mom and dad and grandparents brought her to the summer races,” he said. “They competed for years doing that stuff. It’s good to see her go on to high school and go on to college and be successful and knowing that running is a big part of that.”

