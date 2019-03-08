An Eagle to remember

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz CM’s Bryce Zupan glides to the hoop against Highland on Jan. 19 in the final home game of ‘18-19. Zupan scored 661 points to become only the fourth Eagle to score more than 600 points in a season.

It was a bittersweet season for the Civic Memorial boys basketball team.

Though the Eagles finished 11-22, their first losing season since 2012-13, senior Bryce Zupan produced a memorable season individually and CM improved as a team. After starting 0-8, the Eagles went 11-14 the rest of the way.

Zupan scored 661 points, while averaging 20 points per game. He became one of four CM players in the 600-point club for a season, joining Dave Taynor, current Eagle girls basketball head coach Jonathan Denney and current boys head coach Ross Laux.

For his career, Zupan sits No. 10 on the all-time scoring list at CM with 1,133 points. He passed coach Laux (1,082) and standout Eric Frankford (1,111) in his final week and finished just behind No. 9 Greg Brown (1,160).

“I loved every minute watching Bryce this year,” Laux said. “Watching the battles he had to go through, how much he improved as a player and IQ-wise how much he improved. He was so much better on the defensive end, but he did a lot of special things this season scoring-wise.”

For Zupan, it was about helping his teammates and growing the program he loves. It all mushroomed following an 85-53 loss to East St. Louis in the Class 3A Breese Central Regional semifinals on Feb. 26.

“It just hits you all at once,” Zupan said, choking back tears. “Even coming into a game we knew we were probably going to lose, everyone kept their heads up and tried their hardest. I think that game went a lot better than it should have.”

Zupan finished with a team-high 13 after scoring a game-high 25 in a 57-50 win over Roxana to open the postseason.

It was a season of growing for Zupan. As a sophomore and junior, he had 1,000-point scorer JaQuan Adams to lean on, as well as point guard Caden Clark, both now playing in college.

“Last year, I knew if I was in trouble I had JaQuan, Caden and Geoff (Withers),” Zupan said. “This year, I’m the only starter back, so I’ve got to work with the kids who were used to JV and get them ready for varsity basketball. That was tough, especially at the beginning of the year.”

Laux foresaw what could be for Zupan, so he and assistant coach Chris Zupan — Bryce’s dad — helped prepare him as best they could last season.

“We were hard on him last year,” Laux said. “We demanded a lot of him doing things right, because we knew what this season was going to be for him. When you have everyone focused on you, face-guarding you and holding you, mentally you’ve got to be tough.

“After Christmas, things started to click for him as in how he needed to carry himself and how he needed to be at practice. He learned the energy he needed to have at practice so everyone else could continue to get better.”

Getting better was Zupan’s focus. Playing his best came from watching guys like Jakob Lowrance and Adams as he grew as a player.

“You just want to pave the road for the younger kids to work hard,” Zupan said. “Not a lot of kids do that, but you can tell when you see a dedicated, hard-working student athlete.”

Basketball is in his DNA. Chris Zupan was a standout at East Alton-Wood River High and played at McKendree University, while his sister Kelbie was a standout freshman for the CM girls this season.

“We’re just a basketball family with my dad and my sister,” Zupan said. “Not a lot of people can say they were blessed to have their dad coach them through high school. It’s a blessing.”

His season high in scoring was 37 on Jan. 4 against Gibault. It put him close to etching his name in the Eagle annals one more time. Laux owns the single-game scoring record for CM with 42.

“I thought a couple times he was going to get that one,” Laux said, laughing. “But I got through another year.

“He’s just a special player and he was fun to watch. I’m glad I got to be a part of it.”

See more at advantagenews.com

CM boys basketball legacy

“Jakob Lowrance graduated right before I was a freshman, so I didn’t get to play with him, but he’s just one of the guys when we were kids that we looked up to. There weren’t a lot of kids at CM to look up to when I went through elementary school and junior high, but we came to the games to see him. Then JaQuan, whenever he came in middle school, he was an instant hit. Getting to play with him and see what he achieved is great.” — Bryce Zupan

“I hope all the players I coach pass me because that means we’re doing something right and the players are doing something right and working at it. It’s the truth. All those records are meant to be broken and what me, my brother Ty Laux, Jonathan Denney, Eric Frankford, Nic Stotler, hopefully what we did for the younger generation is motivate them, bring joy to the game and make them want to be a great player at CM and want to break those records.” — Ross Laux

“When he came to the coaching staff when I was a sophomore, everyone knew the type of player he was and the legacy he left behind. Now to think I’m up on his level is just great.” — Bryce Zupan about Ross Laux

“Hopefully one day we’re standing here talking about three or four of these kids having great seasons because then you have special seasons. Those former players all want to see their records broken because that means they had some kind of influence on the younger generation.” — Ross Laux

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter