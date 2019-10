photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Bill Roseberry photo by Bill Roseberry photo by Theo Tate photo by Bill Roseberry photo by Theo Tate photo by Bill Roseberry photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Dan Cruz photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Dan Cruz

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter