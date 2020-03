Answer the question here

The answer to the Feb. 20 sports trivia question is Chuck Papp. A 1963 Granite City High grad, Papp went on to play two seasons as a relief pitcher in the Minnesota Twins organization, going 5-7. Papp was a key player on the Warriors' second-place state finish in '63. Papp passed away in 2012 at 66.

Last week's winner was Greg Wozniak. Winners are verified by email.

