ATHLETICS: A new era at Marquette

Brian Hoener was announced as the new athletics director at Marquette Catholic High on Tuesday. Hoener will also continue his role as the head girls soccer coach.

The new athletics director at Marquette Catholic High is very familiar to the campus and mission of the school.

Brian Hoener has spent the last two seasons as the Explorers girls soccer coach and was unveiled as the heir to Jack Holmes as AD during a press conference at MCHS on Tuesday. Hoener will officially take over as AD on July 1. He will also continue as the head girls soccer coach for the Explorers.

“I’ve coached here the last two years and one of the reasons I had interest in this position is from the people I’ve been able to meet and been associated with over the past two years,” Hoener said. “There are good people working here and I’m excited for the opportunity to work with good people and good students.”

Hoener is a graduate of Fontbonne University in St. Louis where he has also served as the assistant AD and head women’s soccer coach.

“I’ve resigned from my positions at Fontbonne, so I will no longer be the associate athletics director or the women’s soccer coach,” Hoener said. “That’s being announced today by the university. I’ll finish my contract there, which ends June 30 and be able to start full time here on July 1.”

Hoener, a resident of Hazelwood, Mo,, has served in a variety of positions including interim AD, Sports Information Director, Student Athlete Advisory Committee Director and Student Center Director, as well as head men’s soccer coach, women’s head coach and assistant AD.

He’s had great success as a coach at Fontbonne. Seven times Hoener was recognized as the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Coach of the Year and has led his teams to 5 conference championships, 3 NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, as well as 2 conference tournament championships. He is also the only coach in SLIAC history to win a conference championship in both a men’s and women’s sport.

Current Marquette AD Jack Holmes introduces Brian Hoener as his replacement upon his retirement on Tuesday at MCHS.

Holmes has served as AD for the Explorers the last 5 years and is currently the longest tenured AD in the five Riverbend schools. June 30 will be his final day at Marquette after a lengthy career in education.

“I’ve loved everything I’ve done in education and this is a milestone because it’s my 50th year in education,” Holmes said. “I thought, ‘That’s the year to go out on.’”

He feels like Hoener is the right man to replace him.

“I started talking to Brian a couple years ago about this and I planted the seed,” Holmes said. “I’m really glad I did because with the type of job he had at Fontbonne, a very successful man, he needed that time to let that seed set in so he’d start thinking about it seriously, and he did. When I made the decision to retire, he said, ‘I’m ready to apply.’ And I’m just tickled to death.”

Hoener believes his time at Fontbonne has helped prepare him for his new position and not just as AD, but in the philosophy of the institutions.

“One of things that really attracted me to the position is Fontbonne University is a private Catholic school as well,” Hoener said. “I’ve worked for a Catholic institution for 20 years, so a lot of the missions and values are very similar to what I’ve been exposed to. A lot of what Marquette holds as important to its student athlete experience are the same thing Fontbonne holds.”

Hoener is also happy to remain in his role as girls soccer coach with the Explorers.

“We have some very good girls and I’m very excited to be able to stay on the field,” he said. “Coaching is still a passion of mine. When the school offered me the opportunity to continue to coach as well as be an administrator it was really a no-brainer decision for me.”

A family man, Hoener and his wife Julie have three children and a fourth on the way. Marquette just feels it got the right man for the job.

“The board is very confident that Brian can help us ensure Marquette’s values throughout the athletic department,” Marquette Catholic Board of Directors President Gerard Fischer said.