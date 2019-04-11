ATHLETICS: AHS HOF getting a jump on ‘19 induction class

The Alton High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee would like to announce their spring meeting to discuss candidates for induction on Wednesday, April 17.

They would like to get some names of nominees by this date. Nominees and applications are accepted anytime, but it would be great to get a head start on the next class, and get some additional candidates by this deadline.

Alton Athletic Hall of Fame applications can be found at www.altonathletics.org under the hall of fame tab. You can also contact Eric Roberson at eroberson@altonschools.org.

CURRENT ALTON ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME MEMBERS

CLASS OF 2011

TEAMS

1958 Boys Cross Country

1969 Boys Track and Field

COACHES

Neal Schmelzel

Jim Wigger

INDIVIDUALS

Whitney Cox

Louis Enos

Leroy “Fats” Harrison

Argalious “Gail” Murphy

Oscar Wallace

Mike Yavorski

CLASS OF 2012

TEAMS

1963 Boys Track and Field

1964 Boys Track and Field

1970 Football

COACHES

Mary Bowling

Ray “Pop” Jackson

Wayne Tyler

INDIVIDUALS

B.B. Gater

Mike Hunter

Andrew Johnson

Milton Johnson

Archie Kodros

Larry Perry

Lester “Bo” Scott

Cathy Snipes

Katie Wilson

CLASS OF 2013

TEAMS

1951 Baseball

1954-55 Boys Basketball

COACHES

Stan McAfoos

Larry Overath

INDIVIDUALS

Charles “Dink” Black

Bill Lyons

Maurice Pittman

Jessica Stockard

Avery Wallace

CLASS OF 2014

TEAMS

1984 Boys Soccer

INDIVIDUALS

Brad Baker

Camie Bechtold

Carrie Bechtold

Bobby Everage

Wade Lowe

Floyd C. Raglin

Bill “Red” Schmitt

Rob Simpson

Gene Velloff

CLASS OF 2015

TEAMS

1968 Football

COACHES

Ed Yonkus

INDIVIDUALS

Larry Ceppenati

Gary Hagen

Frank Holmes

George “Pee Wee” Hunt

Mike Jeffries

Larry Smith

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Dave Delawder

CLASS OF 2016

TEAMS

1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

2000-01 Boys Basketball

INDIVIDUALS

Robert Astroth

Larry Jeffries

Lindsay Kennedy

Kavon Lacey

Gerald “Scooter” Wilson

CLASS OF 2017

TEAMS

1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

INDIVIDUALS

Ron Caldwell

Ashley Cox

Joe Hook

Leon Huff

Terry Winston

CLASS OF 2018

TEAMS

1972 Baseball

2003 Softball

INDIVIDUALS

Taylor McGiffen

Leroy Stampley

