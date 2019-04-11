ATHLETICS: AHS HOF getting a jump on ‘19 induction class

The Alton High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee would like to announce their spring meeting to discuss candidates for induction on Wednesday, April 17.
They would like to get some names of nominees by this date. Nominees and applications are accepted anytime, but it would be great to get a head start on the next class, and get some additional candidates by this deadline.
Alton Athletic Hall of Fame applications can be found at www.altonathletics.org under the hall of fame tab. You can also contact Eric Roberson at eroberson@altonschools.org.
CURRENT ALTON ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME MEMBERS
CLASS OF 2011
TEAMS
1958 Boys Cross Country
1969 Boys Track and Field
COACHES
Neal Schmelzel
Jim Wigger
INDIVIDUALS
Whitney Cox
Louis Enos
Leroy “Fats” Harrison
Argalious “Gail” Murphy
Oscar Wallace
Mike Yavorski
CLASS OF 2012
TEAMS
1963 Boys Track and Field
1964 Boys Track and Field
1970 Football
COACHES
Mary Bowling
Ray “Pop” Jackson
Wayne Tyler
INDIVIDUALS
B.B. Gater
Mike Hunter
Andrew Johnson
Milton Johnson
Archie Kodros
Larry Perry
Lester “Bo” Scott
Cathy Snipes
Katie Wilson
CLASS OF 2013
TEAMS
1951 Baseball
1954-55 Boys Basketball
COACHES
Stan McAfoos
Larry Overath
INDIVIDUALS
Charles “Dink” Black
Bill Lyons
Maurice Pittman
Jessica Stockard
Avery Wallace
CLASS OF 2014
TEAMS
1984 Boys Soccer
INDIVIDUALS
Brad Baker
Camie Bechtold
Carrie Bechtold
Bobby Everage
Wade Lowe
Floyd C. Raglin
Bill “Red” Schmitt
Rob Simpson
Gene Velloff
CLASS OF 2015
TEAMS
1968 Football
COACHES
Ed Yonkus
INDIVIDUALS
Larry Ceppenati
Gary Hagen
Frank Holmes
George “Pee Wee” Hunt
Mike Jeffries
Larry Smith
FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS
Dave Delawder
CLASS OF 2016
TEAMS
1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team
2000-01 Boys Basketball
INDIVIDUALS
Robert Astroth
Larry Jeffries
Lindsay Kennedy
Kavon Lacey
Gerald “Scooter” Wilson
CLASS OF 2017
TEAMS
1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team
1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team
1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team
INDIVIDUALS
Ron Caldwell
Ashley Cox
Joe Hook
Leon Huff
Terry Winston
CLASS OF 2018
TEAMS
1972 Baseball
2003 Softball
INDIVIDUALS
Taylor McGiffen
Leroy Stampley
