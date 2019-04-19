ATHLETICS: AHS sends 15 student athletes on to college

× Expand Submitted photo Alton High had a signing day event in the AHS auditorium on Wednesday to recognize 15 Redbirds who were announcing where they'd play sports in college. The 15 student athletes who announced where they would continue their careers included: Ju'Qui Womack, John Rogers, Abby Powers, Alex Bergin, Ashley Westbrook, Cassie Riess, Sam Stutz, Adam Stilts, Donovan Porter, Malik Smith, Josh Rivers, Terry Walker, Donovan Clay, Robbie Taul and Caden Akal.

The Alton High auditorium was packed with student athletes on Wednesday.

The spring signing day saw 15 Redbirds announce where they would continue their collegiate athletic careers.

Donovan Clay of the Alton boys basketball team led the contingency of players, inking a letter of intent to continue his career at Division I Valparaiso University of the Missouri Valley Conference. Clay became the first AHS boys hoopster to sign a D-I scholarship out of high school since Carlos Anderson signed with SIUE in 2015. He’s also the first Redbird to sign to play basketball in the MVC since Kavon Lacey signed with Evansville in 2007.

Clay helped lead Alton to a 23-11 record and a regional championship in 2018-19. He led the team in scoring at 16.2 points per game.

He was joined by fellow AHS basketball players Malik Smith and Josh Rivers to announce their venture into the college ranks. Both Smith and Rivers signed with Rend Lake Community College in Ina.

Four Alton football players announced where they would pursue collegiate careers on Wednesday, too.

Donovan Porter is headed to D-III Chapman University in California, John Rogers will go to D-III Bethany College in West Virginia, Terry Walker announced he will go to D-III Millikin University and Ju’Qui Womack will play football and track and field at D-III Illinois College.

The baseball team is sending two players into the college ranks. Robbie Taul announced he’s going to John Logan Community College and Adam Stilts is staying close at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Girls bowling also had a pair of athletes head to the next level. Alex Bergin (D-III Aurora College) and Ashley Westbrook (NAIA Columbia College of Missouri) both made announcements on their destinations.

Other Alton student athletes to make college announcements on Wednesday included girls volleyball player Abby Powers (D-III Illinois College), boys soccer player Sam Stutz (LCCC), boys swimmer Caden Akal (D-II Drury University) and girls soccer player Cassie Riess (Wabash Valley Community College).