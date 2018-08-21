ATHLETICS: Alton High accepting nominations for sports HOF

The Alton High Athletics Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2018 class.
The HOF began in 2011 as the vision of now retired and HOF coach Joe Hook and includes 45 individuals, 15 teams, 9 coaches and one friend of athletics. Nomination forms can be found at www.altonathletics.org. Community members can also email AHS assistant athletics director Eric Roberson at eroberson@altonschools.org or call his office number at (618) 474-6961.
The induction ceremony will be on Nov. 21 at halftime of the Alton Redbird boys basketball game as part of the annual Alton Tip-Off Classic.
“Out of all my duties here at Alton High it’s one of the more rewarding things I get to do as assistant athletics director,” Roberson said. “It’s a lot of fun to do the research and the homework. I learn more about the history of Alton athletics every year I do this.”
Roberson is joined on the HOF committee by athletics director Jeff Alderman, AHS administrator Mike Brey, teachers/coaches Dan Carter and Scott Harper, middle school AD Amy Cotton, coach/community member Terry Mitchell, community members Oscar Wallace, Stan McAfoos and Steve Porter and media professional Bill Roseberry.
In order to be eligible for the HOF, individuals need to have graduated from Alton High and been out for a minimum of five years. Coaches need to have coached for at least seven years for the Redbirds and been represented in the state playoffs, won regional, sectional or state trophies or had state recognition. Longevity will also be taken into consideration. Teams should have state recognition, or school records to be considered and have to be out of school for a minimum of five years.
The community is urged to nominate people they feel are eligible for HOF status. Nomination forms are extremely helpful to the committee in making decisions for inductions. Nomination forms are kept on file for five years and then should be resubmitted.
“The more complete we get those nominations we are better able to consider that athlete or team,” Roberson said. “Submitting a name isn’t quite enough, we like to have some information about them so we can take a good look at them.
“The Alton community has been excellent in providing names and teams of some of the greatest athletes and athletic accomplishments we’ve had here at Alton High. We rely on them the best we can to provide us with that information.”
The committee is planning to have their first meeting in mid September, so the deadline for submitting nomination forms is Sept. 7.
Roberson feels the Alton Athletics HOF is just a great way to recognize the history of the Redbirds and bring the community together by doing it.
“It’s important to get the current student athletes to see the history right on the wall,” he said. “They can see pictures of our former athletes. Having the induction ceremony during the basketball tournament was by design, just because we know we have a strong basketball program here and will have a nice crowd. People come from out of town with friends and family. It’s just a great gathering and celebration of Alton athletics.”
Hall of Fame members
CLASS OF 2011
TEAMS
1958 Boys Cross Country
1969 Boys Track and Field
COACHES
Neal Schmelzel
Jim Wigger
INDIVIDUALS
Whitney Cox
Louis Enos
Leroy “Fats” Harrison
Argalious “Gail” Murphy
Oscar Wallace
Mike Yavorski
CLASS OF 2012
TEAMS
1963 Boys Track and Field
1964 Boys Track and Field
1970 Football
COACHES
Mary Bowling
Ray “Pop” Jackson
Wayne Tyler
INDIVIDUALS
B.B. Gater
Mike Hunter
Andrew Johnson
Milton Johnson
Archie Kodros
Larry Perry
Lester “Bo” Scott
Cathy Snipes
Katie Wilson
CLASS OF 2013
TEAMS
1951 Baseball
1954-55 Boys Basketball
COACHES
Stan McAfoos
Larry Overath
INDIVIDUALS
Charles “Dink” Black
Bill Lyons
Maurice Pittman
Jessica Stockard
Avery Wallace
CLASS OF 2014
TEAMS
1984 Boys Soccer
INDIVIDUALS
Brad Baker
Camie Bechtold
Carrie Bechtold
Bobby Everage
Wade Lowe
Floyd C. Raglin
Bill “Red” Schmitt
Rob Simpson
Gene Velloff
CLASS OF 2015
TEAMS
1968 Football
COACHES
Ed Yonkus
INDIVIDUALS
Larry Ceppenati
Gary Hagen
Frank Holmes
George “Pee Wee” Hunt
Mike Jeffries
Larry Smith
FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS
Dave Delawder
CLASS OF 2016
TEAMS
1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team
2000-01 Boys Basketball
INDIVIDUALS
Robert Astroth
Larry Jeffries
Lindsay Kennedy
Kavon Lacey
Gerald “Scooter” Wilson
CLASS OF 2017
TEAMS
1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team
1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team
1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team
COACHES
Joe Hook
INDIVIDUALS
Ron Caldwell
Ashley Cox
Leon Huff
Terry Winston
