ATHLETICS: Alton High accepting nominations for sports HOF

The Alton High Athletics Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2018 class.

The HOF began in 2011 as the vision of now retired and HOF coach Joe Hook and includes 45 individuals, 15 teams, 9 coaches and one friend of athletics. Nomination forms can be found at www.altonathletics.org. Community members can also email AHS assistant athletics director Eric Roberson at eroberson@altonschools.org or call his office number at (618) 474-6961.

The induction ceremony will be on Nov. 21 at halftime of the Alton Redbird boys basketball game as part of the annual Alton Tip-Off Classic.

“Out of all my duties here at Alton High it’s one of the more rewarding things I get to do as assistant athletics director,” Roberson said. “It’s a lot of fun to do the research and the homework. I learn more about the history of Alton athletics every year I do this.”

Roberson is joined on the HOF committee by athletics director Jeff Alderman, AHS administrator Mike Brey, teachers/coaches Dan Carter and Scott Harper, middle school AD Amy Cotton, coach/community member Terry Mitchell, community members Oscar Wallace, Stan McAfoos and Steve Porter and media professional Bill Roseberry.

In order to be eligible for the HOF, individuals need to have graduated from Alton High and been out for a minimum of five years. Coaches need to have coached for at least seven years for the Redbirds and been represented in the state playoffs, won regional, sectional or state trophies or had state recognition. Longevity will also be taken into consideration. Teams should have state recognition, or school records to be considered and have to be out of school for a minimum of five years.

The community is urged to nominate people they feel are eligible for HOF status. Nomination forms are extremely helpful to the committee in making decisions for inductions. Nomination forms are kept on file for five years and then should be resubmitted.

“The more complete we get those nominations we are better able to consider that athlete or team,” Roberson said. “Submitting a name isn’t quite enough, we like to have some information about them so we can take a good look at them.

“The Alton community has been excellent in providing names and teams of some of the greatest athletes and athletic accomplishments we’ve had here at Alton High. We rely on them the best we can to provide us with that information.”

The committee is planning to have their first meeting in mid September, so the deadline for submitting nomination forms is Sept. 7.

Roberson feels the Alton Athletics HOF is just a great way to recognize the history of the Redbirds and bring the community together by doing it.

“It’s important to get the current student athletes to see the history right on the wall,” he said. “They can see pictures of our former athletes. Having the induction ceremony during the basketball tournament was by design, just because we know we have a strong basketball program here and will have a nice crowd. People come from out of town with friends and family. It’s just a great gathering and celebration of Alton athletics.”

Hall of Fame members

CLASS OF 2011

TEAMS

1958 Boys Cross Country

1969 Boys Track and Field

COACHES

Neal Schmelzel

Jim Wigger

INDIVIDUALS

Whitney Cox

Louis Enos

Leroy “Fats” Harrison

Argalious “Gail” Murphy

Oscar Wallace

Mike Yavorski

CLASS OF 2012

TEAMS

1963 Boys Track and Field

1964 Boys Track and Field

1970 Football

COACHES

Mary Bowling

Ray “Pop” Jackson

Wayne Tyler

INDIVIDUALS

B.B. Gater

Mike Hunter

Andrew Johnson

Milton Johnson

Archie Kodros

Larry Perry

Lester “Bo” Scott

Cathy Snipes

Katie Wilson

CLASS OF 2013

TEAMS

1951 Baseball

1954-55 Boys Basketball

COACHES

Stan McAfoos

Larry Overath

INDIVIDUALS

Charles “Dink” Black

Bill Lyons

Maurice Pittman

Jessica Stockard

Avery Wallace

CLASS OF 2014

TEAMS

1984 Boys Soccer

INDIVIDUALS

Brad Baker

Camie Bechtold

Carrie Bechtold

Bobby Everage

Wade Lowe

Floyd C. Raglin

Bill “Red” Schmitt

Rob Simpson

Gene Velloff

CLASS OF 2015

TEAMS

1968 Football

COACHES

Ed Yonkus

INDIVIDUALS

Larry Ceppenati

Gary Hagen

Frank Holmes

George “Pee Wee” Hunt

Mike Jeffries

Larry Smith

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Dave Delawder

CLASS OF 2016

TEAMS

1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

2000-01 Boys Basketball

INDIVIDUALS

Robert Astroth

Larry Jeffries

Lindsay Kennedy

Kavon Lacey

Gerald “Scooter” Wilson

CLASS OF 2017

TEAMS

1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

COACHES

Joe Hook

INDIVIDUALS

Ron Caldwell

Ashley Cox

Leon Huff

Terry Winston

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter