ATHLETICS: Hitting the Mark

Mark Beatty is heading back to the Riverbend.

Submitted photo SUBMITTED PHOTO -- Mark Beatty (back row, right) poses with his family during a high school graduation ceremony in Topeka, Kan., earlier this year. Beatty was named the new athletics director at East Alton-Wood River High School for the 2019-2020 school year. Pictured are Beatty's children (front row, left to right) William, Kristen and Avery and (back row, left) wife Kaci.

The Godfrey native was hired as the new athletics director at East Alton-Wood River High School for the 2019-2020 school year. He also will be the school's dean of students.

"It's just exciting to get in there and meet all of the kids," said Beatty, whose official first day is Aug. 12. "I've got about 500 kids I got to know as the dean of students. It's always challenging but I'm looking forward to it."

Beatty takes over duties for Kevin Gockel, who is now EA-WR's assistant principal. Gockel was hired to replace Adam Miller -- who is now the principal at Trimpe Middle School -- as the school's A.D. in the 2016-17 school year.

"He was also doing assistant principal duty on top of that," Beatty said. "The district brought back the dean of students/athletic director position. When Adam Miller left to go to Bethalto, the district went away from that position to save a little money. I think they realized they needed it back."

Beatty had worked as the Carrollton athletics director for the last three years. Before that, he was a teacher and a coach in the Bethalto School District.

The new EA-WR A.D. said he was happy to return to the Riverbend.

"I was looking for some positions back there because I'm from the area," Beatty said. "I grew up in Godfrey and I was teaching and coaching in Bethalto for 11 years before I came up to Carrollton. But I was looking for an administrative position down that way and I saw that Wood River had posted that. I had some friends who contacted me and said they're bringing this position back at East Alton-Wood River. I was really excited."

Beatty was the head coach of the Civic Memorial cross country program in the 2015 season. He also coached the Trimpe boys and girls' basketball teams and worked as an assistant under Jonathan Denney for the CM girls basketball squad.

Beatty was hired as the Oilers' A.D. during a EA-WR School Board meeting on July 9. The School Board offered Beatty a three-year contract to become the district's first dean/athletic director in three years.

"The Board is excited to welcome Mr. Beatty to the District and look forward to his leadership and energy," Schools Superintendent Dr. John Pearson said in a statement.

Beatty said one of his major feats during his tenure at Carrollton was getting the school’s track resurfaced.

"I remember saying, ‘If I come up there, we're going to get this track redone,’" said Beatty, who lived in Wood River for 11 years before heading to Carrollton. "It took us about 14 months to raise the money and they just resurfaced that track in Carrollton a couple of years ago. It's been a good time here at Carrollton."

Now, Beatty will be heading a EA-WR athletics program that has enjoyed success the last several years. The football team competed in the state playoffs three years in a row, the girls basketball team celebrated its first winning season in 14 years last winter and the girls track team had its first state champion in junior-to-be Jayden Ulrich in the shot put in May.

"I want to promote our program and our kids because there are a lot of things to be proud of," said Beatty, who graduated from now-defunct Alpha Christian Academy in Godfrey in 1995.