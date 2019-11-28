ATHLETICS: It’s good to be a Redbird

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp The 2019 AHS Athletics HOF class was enshrined Wednesday. From left to right are, John Kodros, great nephew of Archie Kodros and the representative for the 1935 Alton football team, Steve Porter, Jeff Woszczynski and Rory Fox.

It was a good night to be a Redbird Wednesday at Alton High School.

The Redbirds 88-45 decimation of Carnahan in their season opener and first game in the Alton Tip-Off Classic was just the cap to a wonderful night at AHS. The Alton Athletics Hall of Fame honored its 2019 induction class on Wednesday, the ninth group overall.

There were a quartet of entries comprising the ‘19 class, with a coach, an individual, a team and a friend of athletics. Rory Fox, Jeff Woszczynski, Steve Porter and the 1935 Alton football team joined AHS’ hallowed hall.

Fox was a 1997 Alton grad. He excelled in football, basketball and baseball in his time with the Redbirds. He earned all-Southwestern Conference honors in all 3 sports and was named second team all-state as a wide receiver in football as a senior. He was also the Post Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year in basketball as a senior. Baseball, arguably his best sport, saw Fox hit .472 as a senior with 29 stolen bases and 39 runs scored. He hit over .400 in the SWC that season.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Rory Fox shakes hands with Alton superintendent Mark Cappel during the AHS HOF induction ceremonies, while assistant athletics director Eric Roberson, left and AD Chris Kusnerick, right, look on.

Woszczynski was highly decorated during his tenure as boys and girls bowling coach at AHS from 2000-16. The girls squad captured 2 SWC crowns, 2 sectionals, made 4 trips to state and garnered 2 top 10 finishes. Woszczynski also had a state champion in Whitney Cox in 2001.

On the boys side, they also won 2 SWC titles, along with 5 sectionals, made 10 trips to state and earned 5 top 10 finishes there. Woszczynski was also named the 2006 IHSA Bowling Coach of the Year during his tenure.

Porter is only the second friend of athletics to enter the AHS HOF, joining 2015 inductee Dave Delawder. A longtime sports journalist in the area, Porter spent time at the Collinsville Herald (‘71-73), the Alton Telegraph (‘73-2013) and the AdVantage (‘14-16). He’s worked part time in the sports information department at SIUE the last 3 years, too.

This is the fourth HOF Porter has been enshrined into. He’s also a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association HOF (‘02), Illinois Amateur Softball Association HOF (‘04) and the Alton City Golf HOF (‘08).

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Longtime sports journalist Steve Porter accepts his plaque from Alton assistant athletics director Eric Roberson on Wednesday during the enshrinement ceremonies of the 2019 AHS Athletics HOF. Porter entered as a friend of athletics.

The 1935 football team was a defensive juggernaut. The Redbirds outscored opponents 287-14 on the way to a 9-0 campaign. They scored 45 touchdowns that season, while only allowing 2.

Coached by Ray “Pop” Jackson, a 2012 AHS HOF inductee, the Birds were comprised of, Ray Ashlock, Joe Anderson, Kenneth Bauser, Ralph Bennett, Edward Bryant, Alvin Burmaster, Wilbur Hand, Bill Hansen, LeRoy Harrison, LeRoy Jones, Tom Jones, Harry Jones, Archie Kodros, Osker Reynolds and Bill Usinger.

The AHS HOF, which began in 2011, is now comprised of 18 teams, 9 coaches, 48 individuals and 2 friends of athletics.

Hall of Fame members

CLASS OF 2011

TEAMS

1958 Boys Cross Country

1969 Boys Track and Field

COACHES

Neal Schmelzel

Jim Wigger

INDIVIDUALS

Whitney Cox

Louis Enos

Leroy “Fats” Harrison

Argalious “Gail” Murphy

Oscar Wallace

Mike Yavorski

CLASS OF 2012

TEAMS

1963 Boys Track and Field

1964 Boys Track and Field

1970 Football

COACHES

Mary Bowling

Ray “Pop” Jackson

Wayne Tyler

INDIVIDUALS

B.B. Gater

Mike Hunter

Andrew Johnson

Milton Johnson

Archie Kodros

Larry Perry

Lester “Bo” Scott

Cathy Snipes

Katie Wilson

CLASS OF 2013

TEAMS

1951 Baseball

1954-55 Boys Basketball

COACHES

Stan McAfoos

Larry Overath

INDIVIDUALS

Charles “Dink” Black

Bill Lyons

Maurice Pittman

Jessica Stockard

Avery Wallace

CLASS OF 2014

TEAMS

1984 Boys Soccer

INDIVIDUALS

Brad Baker

Camie Bechtold

Carrie Bechtold

Bobby Everage

Wade Lowe

Floyd C. Raglin

Bill “Red” Schmitt

Rob Simpson

Gene Velloff

CLASS OF 2015

TEAMS

1968 Football

COACHES

Ed Yonkus

INDIVIDUALS

Larry Ceppenati

Gary Hagen

Frank Holmes

George “Pee Wee” Hunt

Mike Jeffries

Larry Smith

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Dave Delawder

CLASS OF 2016

TEAMS

1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

2000-01 Boys Basketball

INDIVIDUALS

Robert Astroth

Larry Jeffries

Lindsay Kennedy

Kavon Lacey

Gerald “Scooter” Wilson

CLASS OF 2017

TEAMS

1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

INDIVIDUALS

Ron Caldwell

Ashley Cox

Joe Hook

Leon Huff

Terry Winston

CLASS OF 2018

TEAMS

1972 Baseball

2003 Softball

INDIVIDUALS

Taylor McGiffen

Leroy Stampley

CLASS OF 2019

TEAMS

1935 Football

COACHES

Jeff Woszczynski

INDIVIDUALS

Rory Fox

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Steve Porter

