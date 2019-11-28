ATHLETICS: It’s good to be a Redbird

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
The 2019 AHS Athletics HOF class was enshrined Wednesday. From left to right are, John Kodros, great nephew of Archie Kodros and the representative for the 1935 Alton football team, Steve Porter, Jeff Woszczynski and Rory Fox.
It was a good night to be a Redbird Wednesday at Alton High School.
The Redbirds 88-45 decimation of Carnahan in their season opener and first game in the Alton Tip-Off Classic was just the cap to a wonderful night at AHS. The Alton Athletics Hall of Fame honored its 2019 induction class on Wednesday, the ninth group overall.
There were a quartet of entries comprising the ‘19 class, with a coach, an individual, a team and a friend of athletics. Rory Fox, Jeff Woszczynski, Steve Porter and the 1935 Alton football team joined AHS’ hallowed hall.
Fox was a 1997 Alton grad. He excelled in football, basketball and baseball in his time with the Redbirds. He earned all-Southwestern Conference honors in all 3 sports and was named second team all-state as a wide receiver in football as a senior. He was also the Post Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year in basketball as a senior. Baseball, arguably his best sport, saw Fox hit .472 as a senior with 29 stolen bases and 39 runs scored. He hit over .400 in the SWC that season.
Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
Rory Fox shakes hands with Alton superintendent Mark Cappel during the AHS HOF induction ceremonies, while assistant athletics director Eric Roberson, left and AD Chris Kusnerick, right, look on.
Woszczynski was highly decorated during his tenure as boys and girls bowling coach at AHS from 2000-16. The girls squad captured 2 SWC crowns, 2 sectionals, made 4 trips to state and garnered 2 top 10 finishes. Woszczynski also had a state champion in Whitney Cox in 2001.
On the boys side, they also won 2 SWC titles, along with 5 sectionals, made 10 trips to state and earned 5 top 10 finishes there. Woszczynski was also named the 2006 IHSA Bowling Coach of the Year during his tenure.
Porter is only the second friend of athletics to enter the AHS HOF, joining 2015 inductee Dave Delawder. A longtime sports journalist in the area, Porter spent time at the Collinsville Herald (‘71-73), the Alton Telegraph (‘73-2013) and the AdVantage (‘14-16). He’s worked part time in the sports information department at SIUE the last 3 years, too.
This is the fourth HOF Porter has been enshrined into. He’s also a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association HOF (‘02), Illinois Amateur Softball Association HOF (‘04) and the Alton City Golf HOF (‘08).
Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
Longtime sports journalist Steve Porter accepts his plaque from Alton assistant athletics director Eric Roberson on Wednesday during the enshrinement ceremonies of the 2019 AHS Athletics HOF. Porter entered as a friend of athletics.
The 1935 football team was a defensive juggernaut. The Redbirds outscored opponents 287-14 on the way to a 9-0 campaign. They scored 45 touchdowns that season, while only allowing 2.
Coached by Ray “Pop” Jackson, a 2012 AHS HOF inductee, the Birds were comprised of, Ray Ashlock, Joe Anderson, Kenneth Bauser, Ralph Bennett, Edward Bryant, Alvin Burmaster, Wilbur Hand, Bill Hansen, LeRoy Harrison, LeRoy Jones, Tom Jones, Harry Jones, Archie Kodros, Osker Reynolds and Bill Usinger.
The AHS HOF, which began in 2011, is now comprised of 18 teams, 9 coaches, 48 individuals and 2 friends of athletics.
Hall of Fame members
CLASS OF 2011
TEAMS
1958 Boys Cross Country
1969 Boys Track and Field
COACHES
Neal Schmelzel
Jim Wigger
INDIVIDUALS
Whitney Cox
Louis Enos
Leroy “Fats” Harrison
Argalious “Gail” Murphy
Oscar Wallace
Mike Yavorski
CLASS OF 2012
TEAMS
1963 Boys Track and Field
1964 Boys Track and Field
1970 Football
COACHES
Mary Bowling
Ray “Pop” Jackson
Wayne Tyler
INDIVIDUALS
B.B. Gater
Mike Hunter
Andrew Johnson
Milton Johnson
Archie Kodros
Larry Perry
Lester “Bo” Scott
Cathy Snipes
Katie Wilson
CLASS OF 2013
TEAMS
1951 Baseball
1954-55 Boys Basketball
COACHES
Stan McAfoos
Larry Overath
INDIVIDUALS
Charles “Dink” Black
Bill Lyons
Maurice Pittman
Jessica Stockard
Avery Wallace
CLASS OF 2014
TEAMS
1984 Boys Soccer
INDIVIDUALS
Brad Baker
Camie Bechtold
Carrie Bechtold
Bobby Everage
Wade Lowe
Floyd C. Raglin
Bill “Red” Schmitt
Rob Simpson
Gene Velloff
CLASS OF 2015
TEAMS
1968 Football
COACHES
Ed Yonkus
INDIVIDUALS
Larry Ceppenati
Gary Hagen
Frank Holmes
George “Pee Wee” Hunt
Mike Jeffries
Larry Smith
FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS
Dave Delawder
CLASS OF 2016
TEAMS
1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team
2000-01 Boys Basketball
INDIVIDUALS
Robert Astroth
Larry Jeffries
Lindsay Kennedy
Kavon Lacey
Gerald “Scooter” Wilson
CLASS OF 2017
TEAMS
1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team
1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team
1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team
INDIVIDUALS
Ron Caldwell
Ashley Cox
Joe Hook
Leon Huff
Terry Winston
CLASS OF 2018
TEAMS
1972 Baseball
2003 Softball
INDIVIDUALS
Taylor McGiffen
Leroy Stampley
CLASS OF 2019
TEAMS
1935 Football
COACHES
Jeff Woszczynski
INDIVIDUALS
Rory Fox
FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS
Steve Porter
