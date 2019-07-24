ATHLETICS: Mr. Roxana

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Roxana head boys basketball coach Mark Briggs talks with players during the 2016-17 season. Briggs can now add athletics director to his list of duties. He recently replaced David Oestreich as RHS AD and will also remain varsity boys basketball head coach for the Shells.

Mark Briggs eats, sleeps and breaths athletics, especially Roxana athletics.

The 44-year-old has worn a lot of different hats during his time working for the Shells. He can add athletics director to that list. Briggs was named the new AD at RHS in late June, replacing David Oestreich after one year. Oestreich moves to an assistant principal/AD at Roxana Junior High School.

Briggs will remain varsity boys basketball coach, where he’s served since 2001-02.

“My passion comes from my background in high school and being a three-sport athlete at Roxana and then going on to play baseball at SIUE,” Briggs said. “A lot of the coaches and teachers I had along the way made me understand the importance of academics and athletics. I’ve seen a direct correlation with that in my life with what we teach student athletes as far as time management, perseverance, being a good teammate, communications. I was able to see how those skills translate to life first hand through my experiences, so this is a way for me to give back to the next generation.”

Briggs gives a lot of credit to the two ADs he worked under as an assistant AD for giving him the tools to be successful.

“Dave (Oestreich) and Chad (Ambuehl) both are high character guys,” he said. “I know one of the exciting things for me was to be around two former ADs of their pedigree. Dave did it for a year, but it was impressive because he came in not knowing anyone and was able to build relationships. That was fostered from Chad Ambuehl because they’ve had a friendship over the years. I think it’s been really good working alongside both of them, especially Chad (now Roxana Junior High principal) for six years.”

Briggs cites other influences from plenty of other coaches and mentors, too; guys like Mike Harmon, Mike Kurth, Mark Scroggins, Steve Carey and Bo Collins.

“I’ve been surrounded by great people throughout my life,” Briggs said. “They have been really instrumental lining me up to be successful in this position I think.”

He will not have an assistant AD, but doesn’t foresee problems. Time management will just be crucial to juggle coaching and running the athletic department.

“Nothing is really going to change,” he said. “The obstacle with being an AD is always time and how you manage that time. The way I coach basketball will be done the same way I always coach it. I strive to work harder and improve myself; I never get comfortable. I think if you get comfortable you get sleepy is my philosophy, so I’m going to continue to have that philosophy with the AD position.”

Open lines of communications and cultivating relationships will be Briggs’ main focuses. A coaches’ round table was conducted in early July to get feedback from the staff. On Aug. 11 a parent meeting will take place for all sports year round, to get acclimated to programs. Parents of fall athletes will have breakout sessions with coaches of those sports to discuss expectations.

“I feel real comfortable about the direction we are going,” he said. “We’ve always had great people here, so this is just a matter of taking pride in that.

“Everything we do is about relationships.”

Briggs breakdown

A 1994 graduate and three-sport standout at Roxana, playing football, basketball and baseball.

Played baseball at SIUE from 1995-98, remains on all-time lists for runs scored (185), doubles (52), triples (9), home runs (25), RBIs (186), stolen bases (62), slugging percentage (.526), games played (208), games started (207), at-bats (793), total bases (417), hit-by-pitch (16) and sac flies (13). He’s No. 2 on the RBI list.

Entering 20th year working in Roxana School District, hired as a junior high P.E. teacher.

Served as junior high football coach, freshman/sophomore baseball coach and varsity assistant for football and baseball during his tenure.

Took over as varsity boys basketball coach in 2001-02. Served as Mike Harmon’s assistant for 3 seasons prior. Has a 256-285 overall record as head coach; won 2 regionals in 2013 and 2015.

Served as assistant AD at RHS the last 7 years.