GOLF: Back in the swing of things

Several area golf courses are back in business with some restrictions.

Due to the decision made by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Rolling Hills, Cloverleaf, Spencer T. Olin, Belk Park, Lockhaven, Woodlands and Arlington Greens golf courses have been reopened for the public. All of them were closed for several days after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a stay-in-home order for the state on March 20.

Rock Spring Golf Course in Alton and the Legacy Golf Course in Granite City remain closed until further notice.

Rolling Hills reopened on March 25. The Godfrey golf course allows play from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily with no golf carts, meaning golfers have to walk. The cost is $20 for 18 holes, $15 for 9 holes and $10 for the executive course. Payments are accepted over the phone and online.

Cloverleaf also reopened on March 25. The cost to play at the Alton golf course is $10 for 9 holes and $15 for 18 holes. Members pay $5 for 9 holes and $8 for 18 holes. Payment will be taken at the door and the clubhouse remains closed.

"We are open every day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. walking only," Cloverleaf general manager Justin McPherson said. "Absolutely, we can't have carts. We are trying to keep the groups to a maximum of four per group. We don't sell anything, no food, no drinks."

Lockhaven Golf Course, also in Godfrey, charges $25 a player, but it also has a cash box where golfers can make a donation.

As of March 26, the golf course has golf carts available. Only one golfer is allowed in each cart. After play is over, staff members will clean the cart with sanitizer.

Spencer T. Olin and The Woodlands golf courses in Alton and Arlington Greens Golf Course in Granite City reopened on March 25. All of them are walking only.

The cost to play at Spencer T. Olin is $16 for 9 holes and $22 for 18 holes. The Woodlands and Arlington Greens golf courses charge $15 for 9 holes and $20 for 18 holes.

Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River reopened on March 26 and it's also walking only. The cost is $15 for 9 holes and $20 for 18 holes.