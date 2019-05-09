Back on the diamond

× Expand photo by Theo Tate First-year Granite City softball coach Tim Wilson talks to his team during a game against Alton on April 27.

Tim Wilson had reason to celebrate after the Granite City softball team cruised to a 12-4 road victory over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers.

The Warriors not only picked up their first victory of the season, they also gave Wilson his first win as GCHS head softball coach.

“We came out with energy against East Alton-Wood River,” Wilson said. “We came out and hit the ball. We were never on our heels.”

Now, Wilson is trying to get the Warriors back on the winning track as their season comes down to its final month. In addition to its win over EA-WR, Granite City also swept a road doubleheader over Greenville on April 6 and knocked off Althoff on April 9 at home. Last year, the Warriors had just nine victories.

“They have a lot of talent,” Wilson said. “They have to play it with confidence. What we work on in practice, they do a good job and they’re hard workers. Then they come out here (on the field) and we get frustrated because of our lack of experience. Not a lot of these girls have experience playing at the varsity level, so it’s a totally different game when you come from JV to varsity.”

Wilson is in his second stint with the GCHS softball coaching staff. He worked as an assistant from 2003-2007.

This spring, Wilson was hired to replace Emily Ashby as head coach. He found out about the position after the entire coaching staff of Ashby, Danelle Emerick, Diedre Merli and Whitney Sykes-Rogers stepped down after the 2018 season.

“When the coaches decided not to come back, I put my hat in the ring,” said Wilson, a 1989 GCHS graduate. “I didn’t leave coaching. I’ve been coaching girls here in the Granite City Park District. I had my second kid and that’s why it got a little tougher (to continue coaching). But I have a daughter who started playing softball, so I started coaching her when I left the Warriors.”

Wilson is leading a coaching staff that includes Kristin Laws, Billy Carpenter and Bill Puhse. Puhse headed the program from 2003-2006.

“We work really well together,” Wilson said. “We’re all familiar with each other. We’ve known each other not just as coaches. We get along well. Bill Puhse and I coached softball together, so we know what each other is thinking.”

Wilson is coaching a team that lost its top pitcher — Morgan Tanksley — to graduation, but returns several players such as senior Khaly Bettorf, juniors Sydney McReynolds and Skylar Boone and sophomore Abby Juedemann.

“We have good chemistry with the coaches,” Bettorf said. “We have friendships with the coaches. We understand each other and I think it works well. We just need to apply what we’re learning to the game and we’ll be fine.”

The Warriors were 0-4 before picking up their first win over the Oilers since 2007. Bettorf, a two-time all-Southwestern Conference performer, said she was thrilled to see her new coach pick up his first coaching victory.

“That was our first win, so that felt really good,” she said. “After that, it gave us the confidence that we can actually win games. We’re a good team and we have the ability to do so.”

Rollin’ with the softball coach

Worked as a head coach for the GCHS bowling team from 2001-2005 and 2010-2012

Coached the boys bowling squad to state tournament appearances in 2005 and 2012

Had three state individual qualifiers — Jason Heth (2004 boys), Zac Lungwitz (2004 boys) and Melanie Williams (2002-2003 girls)

