Back on the links

× Expand Submitted photo Godfrey resident Shane Smith has been playing in the Korn Ferry Tour, a development program for the PGA Tour, since January. But his first year on the tour has been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third installment in a series of stories catching up with some local athletes who are, or have been playing sports at the professional level and how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Check back daily for the next athlete.

After a six-month hiatus, Shane Smith was back on the golf course in September.

The Godfrey resident and former Marquette Catholic standout was selected to play in the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental program for the U.S. based-PGA Tour. He got to play in five tournaments and traveled to countries such as the Bahamas, Panama and Colombia.

But Smith's return to the links came to a halt in March, when golf tournaments were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"That's golf," Smith said. "You can control the things you can control and you can't control the things you can't control. As simple as that sounds, that's the hardest thing to do. I'm focusing on the things I can control, staying healthy and keeping my game sharp until the tournaments start up again because beyond that, there's really not much you can do."

Now, Smith is back home in Godfrey, hoping to get back on the golf course. He returned home on April 27 after staying a year in northern Virginia.

"I always enjoy it," said Smith, who is living with his parents. "It's funny because when I first left and started playing, I moved out to Arizona and I played over in Asia for a while and traveled a lot. After that first year coming back home, I really started to enjoy and understand what being home is like."

Smith said he hopes to be back in action by June.

"June 8 is our first event back as of right now," he said. "If that date stays in, then I'll probably head out to Arizona in the next two weeks and start prepping and practicing for the next six months where we can play golf safely to finish out the year."

After playing in the PGA Latinoamerica Tour in 2018, Smith decided to take a break from golf the following year and got a job at Zip Recruiter, an employment marketplace. He worked there for just three weeks before getting a job at the Raspberry Golf Academy in Leesburg, Va., just north of Washington, D.C.

"Then for six months, I was doing lessons and coaching," Smith said. "Through doing that, there were little things that spiked my interest back into golf and got me re-motivated. There were some little things that I learned from coaching that helped me apply into my own game."

Smith, a 2008 Marquette graduate, earned a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour after turning in strong efforts in all three stages of qualifying school from October to December 2019.

"I played well enough to do all three of those stages to get full status on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, which was a level I had never reached," Smith said. "I played in a Web.com event three or four years ago, but I never had status on that tour, so that was a big milestone and it was something I've been trying to achieve for a long time."

Smith's first tournament at the tour was the Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay in the Bahamas on Jan. 15. Despite playing under rainy and windy conditions, Smith finished 19th.

"It was an awesome set of golf," Smith said. "It was one of those things that I was grateful to get to experience because what other job can you do that will take you to the Bahamas where you can play golf for six or seven days, four days in a tournament?"

After the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Smith continued to stay active in golf by giving young golfers individual lessons twice a week.

"I've been playing since the first day of Q-school," Smith said. "I was on a four to five month stretch of golf all of the time, so I needed a little bit of a break. I was taking advantage of a mandatory break. I wasn't doing a whole lot, but my coach and I were getting a little bit of practice in. For the most part, I was out there giving some lessons and just enjoying some free time."

Smith said despite the long layoff, he's happy that he's golfing again. He's been playing it since he was 12.

"To me, it's a game in which as much you want to perfect it, but you can't perfect it," Smith said. "There's always something in the little bit of the back of your head that's like, 'Man, maybe I could perfect it.' You can always improve in golf until there's always a challenge. To me, that's the fun part."

SHANE SMITH NOTES

A two-time all-state medalist in golf at Marquette; finished fifth in 2006 and 11th in 2007

Earned junior college All-American honors while playing at Lewis and Clark Community College

Helped the Illinois Wesleyan University men's golf team place runner up at the NCAA Division III national tournament in 2010