Zac Blasioli, a 2017 state champion at EA-WR, took a year away from wrestling before returning to Millikin this season. Taylor McGiffen, a 2012 Alton High grad, is back on the mat for the first time in 5 years at Millikin University in Decatur this season.

There’s something romantic about wrestling, competitors squaring off one on one trying to outlast each other for a victory.

But while fans see that destination in the circle, it’s the journey to get there that’s most important and that’s not made alone.

Alton High grad Taylor McGiffen (2012) and East Alton-Wood River High grad Zac Blasioli (2017) have definitely endured interesting journeys back to the mat at Millikin University in Decatur this year. McGiffen was a state runner-up and 2-time state medalist for AHS, while Blasioli was a state champion and 3-time state medalist at EA-WR.

Both established legendary status in the Riverbend and earned college scholarships — McGiffen to Campbell in North Carolina and Blasioli to Briar Cliff in Iowa. Away from home, out of their comfort zones and distant from their successes, neither cut it. McGiffen tried again at McKendree, but again gave up.

Now McGiffen, 25, and Blasioli, 21, are getting another shot at the sport they love and an opportunity to pursue college degrees. After joining the workforce and getting a taste of adulthood, both are grateful for their second chances. McGiffen is a junior, while Blasioli is a freshman.

“I guess God was knocking on my door with coach (Ryan) Birt giving me the opportunity to come back and prove to myself and others that it’s not about the ending point, it’s about what you make of it,” McGiffen said. “I’m very thankful that coach Birt has given me this opportunity to be myself and get back into wrestling. School is going great; I have a plan and a process. It’s wake up day by day and don’t take anything for granted.”

Blasioli echoes the same sentiment.

“I read an article once how Michael Jordan took time off and regrew to love his sport, and I think that’s definitely what happened in my case,” Blasioli said. “I’ve definitely grown to love the sport and seen what it has done for me, so stepping back on the mat was one of my most grateful moments ever. I didn’t care if I won or lost; I was just happy to be wrestling in a live match again.”

With a void from wrestling, McGiffen spent time delivering commercial water heaters and as a food delivery truck driver. The money was decent, but he knew he wasn’t reaching his potential.

Blasioli returned from Briar Cliff and started roofing houses and felt the same.

Enter Civic Memorial grad Chris Williams. He was a four-time state qualifier for the Eagles between 2007-11. He went on to wrestle at Montana State University-Northern, but it didn’t pan out. At 22 he found himself at the revitalized Millikin program under coach Birt in 2015. It was the first season for wrestling there since 2008.

Williams became the school’s only 4-time All-American. As a senior in ‘19, he finished runner-up at 141 pounds and transitioned to the coaching staff over the summer.

He reached out to his former wrestling peer McGiffen and his cousin and former pupil Blasioli to join the Millikin family. His success story was a great sales tool.

“He’s really big on grades now and that’s funny, because that wasn’t Chris when he came up here,” Blasioli said of Williams, who helped coach him to a bantam championship with the Bethalto Bulls in his first year wrestling. “That life transformation he has gone through at Millikin is one big thing keeping me on the straight path.”

The trio of Riverbend legends inspire and push each other to continue excelling in the classroom and on the mat.

“I’ll give him rides home to East Alton and we’ll have long, deep talks about life,” McGiffen said of Blasioli. “It’s just talking about our struggles in day-to-day life from what we struggled with in the past, but we’re both growing so much from that. The sky’s the limit for that kid and what he can do from how he’s changed.

“I look up to him as much as I hope he looks up to me.”

Entering this week, Blasioli was 12-3 at 125 pounds, while McGiffen was 12-4 at 184. While wins in the circle have never been hard for them, maturity is bringing new success in the classroom. Blasioli carried a 1.8 GPA at Briar Cliff and now owns a 3.5 at Millikin.

“If I wanted to make money I had to get up every day to go roof and get my paycheck,” Blasioli said. “I see it the same way in the classroom. I know what it’s like to live in the real world, so I’ve got to get up, go to class, take care of business and then come wrestle for fun. Before I saw wrestling as a job and school I had to do. Now school is my job and wrestling is just fun.”

And with the support and camaraderie between Williams, McGiffen and Blasioli success will continue to come — even in the circle — because they’re never alone.

