Back on track

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City junior Jahkeis Tippitt holds on to the ball at midcourt while being defended by Gateway Legacy Christian Academy’s Justin Kirksey on Feb. 8.

After the Granite City boys basketball team pulled off a 60-57 win over Gateway Legacy Christian Academy on Feb. 8 at Memorial Gymnasium, senior Jerry Watson raised his hands in celebratory fashion.

He was happy that his team ended a three-game losing streak.

“It means a lot for our program,” said Watson, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. “Being that we were in a little losing streak, it helped our team a lot moving forward.”

Last fall, Watson helped the GCHS football team qualify for the state playoffs. Now, he’s looking to help the boys basketball team get its first winning season in 25 years.

Granite City entered this week with a 12-13 record with five regular season games remaining. The Warriors have surpassed their win total of nine from last year.

“I would love to have a winning season based on our tradition here in Granite City,” second-year GCHS coach Gerard Moore said. “We have not had a winning season in quite a while and it will be good for our basketball program to be over .500. That’s our goal and that’s what we look to strive for. If we don’t get it this year, guess what? We got better.”

GCHS has played a tough schedule that included Missouri powerhouses such as DeSmet, Confluence and Poplar Bluff and last year’s Tennessee state runner-up Memphis Douglass.

The Warriors also have played several games against Southwestern Conference opponents. They defeated Edwardsville on Dec. 10 for the first time in seven years and knocked off Belleville East twice. GCHS left the SWC after the 2017-18 school year and is now an independent.

“The ideal situation is the tougher the schedule, the better prepared you are going to be at the end of the year come tournament time,” Moore said.

The Warriors will find out on Feb. 15 where they will be playing in the postseason as the Class 4A regional pairings will be released.

Also that day, Granite City will play Mater Dei — which finished fourth in the Class 2A state tournament four years ago — at 7:30 p.m. in their final home regular season game. Watson and seniors Zidane Moore, Nick Grote, Justin Wiley and Davontay Mason will be honored before the game.

“It’s going to be a good one,” Gerard Moore said. “Those guys are going to be pumped up. It’s going to be a sad night because I no longer have my guys.”

Moore replaced Raffi Karibian as head coach in the 2017-18 season. He took over a program that had just one win the year before.

“He helped us a lot,” Mason said. “We’re in the gym every day and doing weights every day. We’re working 24/7 trying to get better as a team and individuals.”

Granite City had lost games to Collinsville, DeSmet and Belleville East before pulling off the win over GLCA, a private school off Illinois 3 in Granite City, in the first meeting between both schools.

“Coming down the stretch, we started off pretty good,” Watson said. “Then, we let a couple of games get away from us. That’s why this win meant a lot for us, for our program.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter