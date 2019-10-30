Back to East Peoria

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team and its fans pose with the Class 1A Mater Dei Super-Sectional plaque on Oct. 29 in Breese. The Explorers beat Columbia 2-1 in the super-sectional to advance to the state tournament this weekend at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

So far, Tim Gould is having a successful first season as Marquette Catholic boys soccer coach.

Gould has coached the Explorers to their fifth consecutive winning season. His team also has won regional, sectional and super-sectional championships.

Now, he’s two wins away from wrapping up his first season with a state championship.

The Explorers will compete in the Class 1A state tournament for the second time in three years and for the third time in program history. Marquette will play defending 1A champion Quincy Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in the state semifinals at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

The Explorers qualified for state by beating Columbia 2-1 in the Class 1A Mater Dei Super-Sectional on Oct. 29 in Breese. They will take an 18-3-5 record into Friday’s game against Quincy Notre Dame.

Gould was hired to replace Joe Burchett in May. He has enjoyed working with his new team since the season began in August.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Gould said. “I told the guys that I have a great profession. This season, their energy, enthusiasm and camaraderie have been great for me. It has re-energized me as a coach.”

The Explorers will play Quincy Notre Dame (16-8-1) for the second time this season. The Raiders (16-8-1), who knocked off Normal University 3-2 in penalty kicks at the Normal University Super-Sectional on Oct. 29, beat Marquette 4-0 in a regular season match on Sept. 9 at Illinois College.

“We had a great game against QND,” Gould said. “I don’t think it was a four-goal differential game by any stretch. It was a really good one. We hit the post several times. We had a lot of chances.”

Marquette is looking to win its second state title in three years. The Explorers have 11 players on this year’s team who competed on the 2017 squad that knocked off Monmouth-Roseville in the 1A state championship match.

Senior Noah McClintock was one of those players.

“It means everything,” McClintock said. “Playing soccer for all of these years since I was 5 or 6 years old, this could be some of my last games that I have ever play, so it’s amazing coming back.”

Defense has been one of the key factors in the Explorers’ solid postseason. They have outscored their opponents 22-1 in 5 postseason matches.

“If we pressure teams, I think we can win a lot more games,” Marquette senior defender Brett Terry said.

Marquette played without its all-state performer, senior Aaron Boulch, in the super-sectional. Boulch tore his left meniscus in the Explorers’ 1-0 win over Riverton/Tri-City in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional title match on Oct. 25 in Springfield and is out for the rest of the postseason.

“It’s a big loss not having him on the field for us, but at the same time, we don’t want to use that as an excuse,” Gould said. “We’ve got enough talented guys that we can put on the field and still be a really tough out.”

The Explorers got off to a good start in Gould’s first year as coach, going 5-0-2 in their first 7 matches before losing to Quincy Notre Dame.

Senior Luke Atkinson said Gould has been helpful to the team all season long.

“He’s done a lot of coaching,” he said. “A lot of us have improved, especially the underclassmen. This program is set for the future.”

Marquette state championships

Boys soccer

2012 — Class 1A

2017 — Class 1A

Girls soccer

2010 — Class 1A

Baseball

1980 — Class A

1984 — Class A

