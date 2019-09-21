Back to the gridiron

Photo by Dan Cruz
East Alton-Wood River’s Kevin Tharp cruises to the end zone after scoring on a 65-yard punt return in the 2018 alumni football game against Roxana at Charles Raich Field. Tharp will compete in this year’s EA-WR/Roxana alumni contest on Sept. 28 at Memorial Stadium.
During the early 1990s, Chris Campbell enjoyed playing in the big rivalry football game between the Roxana Shells and East Alton-Wood River Oilers.
“We had a rivalry for as long as I could remember,” said Campbell, a 1994 Roxana graduate. “Back in the day, when I played, we were in the Mississippi Valley (Conference). We had the big dogs. We went to Jerseyville, Mascoutah and Civic Memorial. But Wood River was always the game that we could count on.”
When he was a senior, Campbell helped the Shells pull off a 28-15 victory over the Oilers by scoring a 34-yard touchdown run in the second half. Roxana went on to qualify for the state playoffs for the second year in a row and finished 6-4.
Now, Campbell is hoping for the Shells to have success against EA-WR in the second annual alumni football game between the two teams. They will square off at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at EA-WR’s Memorial Stadium. The game is sponsored by Alumni Football USA.
Last year, Campbell was part of a Roxana team that lost 35-7 to EA-WR in front of a standing-room only crowd at Charles Raich Field. The Shells played their first alumni football game.
“We’re pretty excited because last year was our first year doing it,” Campbell said. “This being our second year, we’re a little bit more experienced in understanding how the game goes and what we’re expected to do.”
The Oilers will be playing their third straight alumni football game. In 2017, the EA-WR alumni played Civic Memorial at Memorial Stadium and lost 28-0. The contest raised almost $24,000.
Last year’s contest between the Oilers and Shells became the No. 1 Alumni Football USA fundraising event, raising about $32,000.
Mike Roper, the Oilers’ head coach in this year’s contest, said he was thrilled to see his team celebrate a victory over its crosstown rivals in 2018.
“It meant a lot to those guys and it meant a lot to me to see them win their first game,” he said. “It was pretty special.”
This year’s game will be part of the 100th-year celebration at East Alton-Wood River High School.
“It’s going to be a good time,” Roper said. “I expect about 2,000 fans again, if not more. We’ve got great sponsors on board this year. A lot of our players are back from last year. Probably 90 percent of our team is back from last year.”
Roxana and EA-WR split their 64 meetings playing against each other. Before last year, they hadn’t played each other since 2011.
Campbell said he was happy to see the rivalry return in 2018.
“It’s a good thing to have,” he said. “The local community is getting involved. There is a lot of community involvement on both sides of the ball.”
Campbell will be the Shells’ head coach in this year’s contest. He said his team has been practicing since June.
“I’m ready to go,” Campbell said. “I’m taking more of a clipboard role this year. Last year, we had limited organization on the sidelines because everybody wanted to play. This year, we’re going to have more organization and more coaches helping out and we’re going to have a better team all around.”
