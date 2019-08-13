Back to the grind

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Civic Memorial quarterback Noah Turbyfill rolls out during drills on the first day of football practice Monday in Bethalto.

Monday marked the official opening of the 2019-20 prep year in sports.

IHSA sanctioned practices began for all fall sports on Monday. Football had practices with helmets only. Practices continue with helmets only for football today, but extend to helmets and pads Wednesday-Friday and full pads on Saturday.

The prep golf season will begin this weekend and all fall sports will be underway by the week of Aug. 26. The opening night for football is Friday, Aug. 30. The premier game for the area features Civic Memorial visiting Public School Stadium on opening night to battle the host Marquette Catholic Explorers.

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry EA-WR football players huddle up before taking a water break on the first IHSA sanctioned practice Monday in Wood River.

Below are the opening night games for the AdVantage area football teams:

AUG. 30

Alton at Moline, 7:30 p.m.

Civic Memorial at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.

East Alton-Wood River at Breese Central, 7 p.m.

Granite City vs. Jersey, 7 p.m.

Roxana vs. Carlinville, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry CM football coach Mike Parmentier talks with Eagles players during the first day of football practice on Monday.