Back to the grind

by

Monday marked the official opening of the 2019-20 prep year in sports.

IHSA sanctioned practices began for all fall sports on Monday. Football had practices with helmets only. Practices continue with helmets only for football today, but extend to helmets and pads Wednesday-Friday and full pads on Saturday.

The prep golf season will begin this weekend and all fall sports will be underway by the week of Aug. 26. The opening night for football is Friday, Aug. 30. The premier game for the area features Civic Memorial visiting Public School Stadium on opening night to battle the host Marquette Catholic Explorers.

Below are the opening night games for the AdVantage area football teams:

AUG. 30

Alton at Moline, 7:30 p.m. 

Civic Memorial at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.

East Alton-Wood River at Breese Central, 7 p.m.

Granite City vs. Jersey, 7 p.m. 

Roxana vs. Carlinville, 7 p.m.