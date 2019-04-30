BASEBALL: AHS to host MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition

Kelly Kelly

Alton High School is working in accordance with Major League Baseball to play host to a Pitch, Hit and Run competition at 1 p.m. Sunday at the AHS varsity field.

This grassroots program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball and softball skills.

Boys and girls are divided into 4 age divisions: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14, and have the chance to advance through 4 levels of competition, including Team Championships at Major League ballparks and the National Finals during the 2019 MLB All-Star Week.

The individual pitching, hitting and running champions, along with the all-around champion in each division age group at the local competition will be awarded and advance to the sectional level of competition.

All participants must bring a copy of a valid birth document for age verification and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition.

For questions concerning the competition, please contact Alton head baseball coach Scott Harper at sharper@altonschools.org or at 567-8874.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register online at https://pitchhitrun. leagueapps.com/events/961153- alton-high-school