BASEBALL: Alton’s Ballard drafted by Padres

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Sam Ballard throws a ball in from the outfield during his senior season with the Alton Redbirds in 2016. On Wednesday Ballard was selected in the 28th round by the San Diego Padres in the MLB Amateur Draft out of Parkland College as a lefty pitcher. He's the third Redbird to be drafted since 2015.

Sam Ballard joined a pretty prodigious baseball fraternity on Wednesday.

The 2016 Alton High graduate was selected with the 833rd pick in the 28th round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the San Diego Padres. A lefty pitcher, Ballard has spent the last two seasons with Parkland College in Champaign after redshirting as a freshman at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Hard work has been his forte and what earned him a spot in the draft. He really redefined himself this season at Parkland, playing a big role on their staff. Ballard finished 4-3 with a 5.35 ERA, but struck out 47 batters in just 35.1 innings.

“It was redefining everything,” Ballard said. “Working on my fastball, developing a third pitch with a slider was huge. That way I could have 3 pitches and could be a starter. My curveball and slider are my best pitches. My fastball has good velocity, but those two pitches are what got me to this point.”

He reached 94 MPH on his fastball this season and was throwing consistently between 89-92. He’s come a long way from throwing low 80s as a junior at AHS. He returned as a senior for the Redbirds touching low 90s and that was something that impressed Alton pitching coach Pete Kleeman.

“Sam was a kid that really worked hard,” Kleeman said. “Coming into his senior year he jumped 8 or 9 MPH. The thing I noticed about him is he always had his eye on the prize. He’s always looking forward at the bigger picture. He was one of those where you thought, ‘He knows where he’s going.’ He’s always been a self driven, very competitive kid. He struggled with control at times, but that was something he knew he would eventually find a way to succeed.”

Ballard had a good idea he was going to be selected entering the draft and the Padres were an organization that has continued to show interest, so everything fit kind of the way he imagined it.

“The scout that contacted me from the Padres, Troy Hoerner, he’s pretty much been there from the start,” Ballard said. “He’s a great guy and I knew right off the bat this was an organization I wanted to be with and obviously thinking of San Diego, you can’t think of a better place to be. They’re trying to put something together big and I’m really happy to be part of an organization like that.”

There’s still a long way to go to reach the ultimate goal of being a Major Leaguer and a lot of work to be done. But as Ballard looked to the future on Wednesday, he reflected on the past and the Alton program that helped him get to today.

Ballard is the third Redbird selected in the MLB Amateur Draft since 2015. His prep teammate Bryan Hudson was taken by the Chicago Cubs in the third round of the ‘15 draft out of AHS, while 2013 Alton grad and standout catcher Brent Gibbs was taken in the seventh round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016. Gibbs has since retired from baseball, while Hudson is pitching with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Chicago’s Advanced Class A affiliate.

Ballard sees even more Alton players getting their names called in the draft in the future.

“I think there’s going to be a lot more coming up,” Ballard said. “I know Charlie Erler is at Lipscomb and that’s a good program. Nick Cauley is about to enter his senior year at Northwestern and can look to get drafted. There are a lot of guys in the next couple years you could see pop up, too.

“I’m just happy to be part of that. I know there hadn’t been a lot of guys drafted out of Alton but it’s starting to happen over this short period of time.”

And being taken in the 28th round isn’t a death sentence. Jason Isringhausen was taken out of Lewis and Clark Community College in the 44th round and had an excellent MLB career. Solid players like Kyle Lohse, Daryl Kile, Mark Buehrle, Keith Hernandez, Kenny Rogers and even hall of famer Mike Piazza all were selected past the 28th round.

At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Ballard knows hard work is the key. He figured that out when he saw scouts drooling over the 6-8 frame of Hudson his junior season and knew then his journey would be different.

Kleeman summed up Ballard’s path as one of a dedicated work ethic.

“He’s a workout fiend and he really gets after it,” Kleeman said. “He’s not going to be one that’s going to be outworked. He’s never cared about what the journey was going to be as long as he gets to where he wants to go.”