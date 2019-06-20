BASEBALL: Alton’s Ballard officially signs with Padres

Sam Ballard

After being selected in the 28th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on June 5 Alton High grad Sam Ballard had a big decision to make.

Tuesday he made that decision, officially signing with the San Diego Padres organization. The 2016 AHS grad has been assigned to the Arizona League Padres 2 affiliate in the Rookie League. San Diego has two Arizona League teams for recent signees. Ballard’s team plays in the Central Division.

Ballard left a scholarship to Washington State University on the table to sign with the Padres. He was drafted out of Parkland College in Champaign after pitching for two seasons at the junior college and had inked a scholarship to head to Washington State before being drafted. Originally he signed with the University of Illinois Chicago out of high school where he redshirted his freshman year.

A left handed hurler, Ballard is one of 9 lefty pitchers on the roster for the AZL Padres 2 squad.