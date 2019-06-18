BASEBALL: Alton alumni game rescheduled for July 5

Rain has not been friendly to the Alton High alumni baseball game.

After only playing two innings before being washed out in its inaugural attempt in 2018, the second game on June 15 was rained out completely.

The second edition of the annual fundraiser for the AHS baseball program has now been rescheduled from 4-9 p.m. on July 5 at Alton High.

Joe Roderick, a 2003 grad, is the organizer of the event, getting the idea from watching local alumni football games for East Alton-Wood River, Roxana and Civic Memorial.

Visit 2nd Annual Alton High School Alumni Baseball Game on Facebook to keep updated on the rosters and the game itself.