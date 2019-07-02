BASEBALL: Bluff City looking for players

BananaStock Getty Images/BananaStock RF Baseball stock pic Baseball with mitt

The Bluff City Athletic Club is searching for players for the 2020 season.

They will be conducting tryouts on July 7 and 14 at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. Registration will be at the Diamond 3 concession stand and please show up 30 minutes early to get signed up.

Tryout times will be 2-3:30 p.m. for 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U, while 9U, 11U and 13U will go from 4-5:30 p.m.

Like “BC baseball” on Facebook and you can pre-register online at https://bluffcity.typeform.com/to/VRNzTb.