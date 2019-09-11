BASEBALL: Dorsey is new EA-WR head coach

Nick Dorsey

Nick Dorsey was introduced as the new East Alton-Wood River High baseball coach on Tuesday at the District 14 board of education meeting.

Dorsey, a Civic Memorial High grad, was the manager of the Bethalto American Legion Post 214 junior state championship team over the summer. He has also spent the last 2 seasons as a JV coach for CM baseball.

He played college baseball at the University of Missouri-St. Louis for 2 seasons and 1 year at Lewis and Clark Community College. Dorsey currently teaches fourth grade at Eastwood Elementary in East Alton.

He replaces Kyle Duncan as EA-WR head coach. Duncan guided the Oilers the last 6 seasons, producing a 71-115 overall record as coach, which included 3 straight double-digit win seasons from 2016-18.

The last winning season for EA-WR baseball came in 2007 when Phil Keasler led them to a 14-9 mark. The Oilers last won a regional title under Keasler in 2004.