The Gateway Stallions baseball organization has tryout opportunities on Saturday and Tuesday for prospective players. All tryouts will be conducted at Gateway Field House located at 3519 Rt. 162 in Granite City.

9U

Saturday, Aug. 3, noon to 2 p.m.

11U and 12U

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 6-8 p.m.

To preregister, or for additional information, please email stallionbaseball.softball@gmail.com. When registering, please include players’ names, dates of birth and positions played.