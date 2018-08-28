BASEBALL: Hear him Roehr

Roehr

Mason Roehr has figured out his college plans.

The Granite City sophomore has verbally committed to play for the Missouri State University baseball program after he graduates from high school. He will join a baseball program that has competed in the College World Series once (2003) and made 11 NCAA regional and three super regional appearances. The NCAA Division I school from Springfield, Mo., finished 40-17, won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title and advanced to the NCAA regionals.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to further my education and baseball career at Missouri State University,” Roehr said on his Twitter page. “Thanks to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, Gators Baseball Academy and the Missouri State coaching staff for everything along the way.”

Roehr, a catcher, turned in a strong freshman season for the GCHS baseball team last spring, hitting .364 with two home runs and a team-high 22 RBIs and earning second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors.

He also plays for the Missouri Gators select baseball team. Last fall, he won the Pujols Family Foundation Tennessee Home Run Derby in the 14 and under division.