BASEBALL: Illinois’ finest

× Expand Submitted Photo The Bethalto Post 214 junior squad poses with the state championship trophy on Sunday after besting Moline 10-3 to capture the junior title in Moline.

The Bethalto American Legion Post 214 junior baseball team can now say they are state champions.

Bethalto defeated Moline 10-3 on Sunday to capture the American Junior Legion state crown in Moline. Post 214 finished 20-6 on the season, after going 4-1 at state.

The Bethalto juniors fell to Moline 9-7 in the opening game at state before running the gauntlet for the championship. Other wins at state came against Milan (8-1), Valmeyer (17-5) and Breese (12-5).

Post 214 earned its spot at state after capturing the consolation bracket title at the Fifth Division Tournament, joining Breese and Valmeyer as representatives from southern Illinois.

The Bethalto American Legion will have a short reception at 6 p.m. Thursday to recognize the team. The players and coaches will be presenting the state trophy to Post 214.

Nick Dorsey is the manager and is assisted by Zach Klaustermeier and Dan Fletcher. Tim Wieneke serves as general manager.

The roster is comprised of, Andrew Wieneke, Landon Neilson, Jordan Hendricks, Tommy Strubhart, Grant Lane, Chandler Powell, Ian Heflin, Luke Parmentier, Nick Williams, Miguel Gonzales, Shug Walker, Drake Walker, Eli Smock and Brendon Smith.