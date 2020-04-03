BASEBALL: It's in the Cards

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton’s Riley Phillips swings at a pitch in a game against Granite City last year. Phillips, a senior, will continue his baseball career at the University of Louisville next year.

Riley Phillips will never forget Nov. 13.

That's when the Alton senior signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville baseball program at the AHS auditorium.

"It's a big honor," Phillips said.

Now, Phillips is setting his sights on helping the Cardinals continue their winning ways. The Atlantic Coast Conference school finished with a winning record for 16 straight years and has competed in the College World Series five times since 2007. This year, Louisville was off to a 13-4 start before its season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It definitely brings some excitement, but in my head, I know I have to work harder if I want to go there and contribute to the team," Phillips said. "It's not everyday that you just walk into a big campus and even though you've been given a scholarship and a chance to play for them, you have to earn it."

Phillips said he first became interested in Louisville while playing for his summer select baseball team, the St. Louis Pirates, last year. Two other members from the Pirates — Edwardsville senior Drake Wescott and Lafayette senior Drew Stine — also plan to play for Louisville.

"During high school ball, there were a couple of colleges locally that were interested in me," said Phillips, who visited Louisville four times. "But once I got to summer ball, since I travel across the country, there is more exposure. Louisville went quick on the scene and stuck with it. It became the choice for me."

Phillips said he was thrilled to finalize his college plans.

"Obviously, everybody's main goal is playing little league baseball and getting to the MLB, but the first step is making a college commitment," Phillips said. "You want to get to the highest possible school that you can."

The senior said after he signed, he was congratulated by Louisville coach Dan McDonnell, the winningest coach in program history with 618 victories.

"I had five texts from the Louisville coach saying how excited he was for me to join the program," Phillips said.

So far, Phillips is enjoying an outstanding baseball career at AHS. He hit .365 in each of the last two years and earned an all-Southwestern Conference award. Last year, Phillips finished with four home runs and 33 RBIs, won four games on the mound and earned second-team all-conference honors in the outfield.

"He's a solid all-around high school baseball player," second-year Alton head coach Scott Harper said. "When he's not pitching for us, he can play first base and center field. He can play anywhere, but being left-handed kind of limits where we can put him."

Phillips, who bats and throws left-handed, said he improved tremendously from his freshman year, when he was hitless in four at-bats and scored only one run.

"It was an eye opener in my freshman year when I got called up to varsity and I didn't really succeed," he said. "So it kind of pushed me harder. If I wanted to play up there and be up there, I had to work harder."

LOUISVILLE'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES APPEARANCES

2007

2013

2014

2017

2019