BASEBALL: Playoff bound

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Adam Stilts of Alton Post 126 lays down a bunt during the Firecracker Tournament in Belleville on July 7. Stilts and his Alton teammates are ready to enter the postseason at 8 p.m. Sunday vs. Belleville in Belleville.

The Alton American Legion Post 126 baseball team enjoyed a solid regular season, now it’s time to see if they can parlay it into a successful postseason.

Post 126 opens the District 22 playoffs at 8 p.m. Sunday against Belleville Post 58 at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville. Alton enters the postseason with a 16-7 overall record and the No. 2 seed in the District 22 pool. Highland is the No. 1 seed, while Belleville is seeded third and New Athens is fourth.

The Alton seniors enter the postseason on a roll, despite a rough 8-7 loss to Belleville in 8 innings on Friday.

“We expect to win and I think we’re the team to beat,” first-year Post 126 manager Doug Booten said. “We’ve had a good summer. We’ve won 10 out of the last 12 and played some tough competition, especially in the Firecracker Tournament.”

Post 126 will have to take short memories into the playoffs after losing to Post 58 for the second time this season on Friday.

“It is what it is. We weren’t really going to throw anybody last night that we wanted to save for Sunday or even Monday,” Booten said. “That kind of played a role in it, but they’ll bounce back. We’ve had some tough losses before and we’ve come back and won.”

Adam Stilts will take the ball on Sunday. The recently graduated standout from AHS has been the ace for Post 126 this summer and Booten has a ton of faith in him.

“It’s just been a pleasure to watch him pitch the last 4 years,” he said. “Every year he’s gotten better. I’d never witnessed an immaculate inning (striking out 3 batters on 9 pitches) and watched him throw one and a week later throw another one. Then the inning following that 10 pitches and 3 strikeouts, so wow.”

Stilts is just one player on list of standouts for Alton. Guys like Marquette grad Jayce Maag at the top of the order and Ethan Kopsie at catcher, East Alton-Wood River product Gage Booten, Staunton’s Cullen McBride and many others have steered a successful summer.

“Really if you look at our top 6 hitters they’ve all had good summers,” Booten said. “Our catcher (Kopsie) is probably the best I’ve seen all summer. Cullen McBride has played all over, transitioning from catcher to first base to outfield out of necessity for us. He’s played some great defense and hit the ball unbelievable. Another kid from Staunton, Ryan Best, has had some big hits and played good defense. Griffin Bianco as well from Staunton; he’s hurt right now with a sore shoulder, but he contributed early. Gage has come through with some big hits too and is always willing to give himself up. I mean, who am I missing? They’ve all been good.”

There are 7 of the 17 players on the roster eligible to play junior legion, so the veteran kids have shown great leadership qualities to help them mature.

“They’ve been big because we’ve had to use those young guys,” the manager and EA-WR High assistant coach said. “We lost a couple pitchers from last year and fielders too because of age and these older kids have stepped in and helped some of the younger kids. Going in I didn’t know if they were ready, but Owen Stendebeck, Preston Scheppers, Tyler Steward, all of them, they’ve contributed some way, some fashion and a lot of times positions they aren’t accustomed to.”

The District 22 playoffs are double elimination, so Post 126 has a little margin for error. The winner of the district will advance to the Fifth Division Tournament in Fairfield, then state is in Barrington and the Great Lakes Regional is set for Charleston.

Booten has exceptional help coaching from general manager Dennis Sharp and assistant manager Chris Ford.

The District 22 playoffs will continue through Wednesday.