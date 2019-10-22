BASEBALL: Power surge

For the second time in three years, Granite City junior Mason Roehr celebrated another home run derby championship.

Roehr

This time, he didn't have to travel far to do it.

Roehr placed first in the 17 and under division of the Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Home Run Derby at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville on Oct. 19.

Roehr was one of approximately 60 competitors in the event, which raised money for pediatric cancer research and was played in memory of Jonny Wade, a Jerseyville resident who passed away at age 8 of brain cancer.

Two years ago, Roehr won 14-and-under division of the Pujols Family Foundation Tennessee Home Run Derby title at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Roehr's efforts helped raise $2,400 for the Pujols Family Foundation, founded in 2005 by former St. Louis Cardinal and current Los Angeles Angel Albert Pujols.

Roehr played with the Granite City baseball team the last two years. He has four home runs and 37 RBIs during his career.

Roehr has verbally committed to play baseball at Missouri State University after he graduates from GCHS in 2021.