BASEBALL: Redbird alumni game returns to Alton

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Mike Springman, a 1997 Alton High grad, throws a ball from third to first in 2018 at the inaugural Alton High School Alumni Baseball Game. Springman and many others are back fro the second edition of the game at noon Saturday at AHS.

The Alton High School Alumni Baseball Game is back for a second year.

This year’s contest is scheduled for noon on June 15 at AHS. Event organizer Joe Roderick is hoping for better weather this time around. Last season the game was washed out after just 2 innings. The red team won 5-0, which was comprised of even numbered year graduates.

Roderick said a better contingency plan is in place. Last season retired Alton administrator Joe Hook was getting married and all of the current AHS administrators had to leave for the wedding, so the game couldn’t have its start time pushed back.

“One mistake we made last year is we didn’t have much of a backup plan if it rained,” he said. “If we would have started 30 minutes later I think we would have been fine. We kind of tore the field up and by the time we got to the secondary field it wasn’t set to have a game on it. This year we have things in place.”

Despite having the rainout the event left an excited alumni base ready for another try in ‘19.

“I was so upset after everything I’d put into it, but there wasn’t a single person that I talked to that day that was upset,” Roderick said. “They were all happy to be out there and they loved it. They had such a great time in just those two innings. Seeing that made me want to keep working on it for year two and beyond.”

Josh Watson, a 2006 graduate, who caught for the winning squad last year, added to the hype of the contest by creating a trophy. It’s a home plate with the year of the game, the score and the winner listed adding to the bragging rights. A small name plate can be added each year with the winner and score.

The trophy was designed by Roger Greeling and Dave Rintoul at Cope Plastics in Alton where Watson works. A game ball was also created for the MVP.

“It was nice to have Josh reach out and make that stuff and add an extra element to it,” Roderick said. “There was some friendly trash talking last year and throughout this year and I feel like that will add to it. It’s like having a trophy in fantasy football to show that you did better than everyone else. We’re all out there just to have fun. We still want to see who can do what as most of us are in our mid 30s or mid 20s. Now we have something physical to show off.”

But where the trophy will be housed between games is still up in the air according to Roderick.

“Some time mid afternoon on June 15 we’ll make a decision, but I have no idea where that trophy is going to stay all year long,” he said with a chuckle. “Does someone get to take it home? Where’s it sit for the full year? That’s something we’re going to have to cross when we get to it.”

Numbers for the game are actually up a little bit from last year, too. A golf outing at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey on Friday has been added to add to the festivities.

Last year there was a jersey pickup event at Alton Sports Tap, but with many of the players returning, a 9-hole golf outing has been added instead.

“This year we wanted to do something different for that night before so Kyle Williams at Rolling Hills and I have been working together,” Roderick said. “We’re doing a 9-hole golf outing at Rolling Hills and have about 10 foursomes for that and got food donated by Sunset Bar & Grill with a bunch of wings and Godfrey Imo’s is donating 10 pizzas. Everyone will get their food and get to golf.”

On Saturday there will be food trucks on hand at the AHS field. Heavy Smoke BBQ out of Missouri will be there offering some award winning barbecue, as well as the Fire & Ice Cream Truck, which is an old fire truck transformed into an ice cream truck. The Alton booster club will also be selling water, candy and popcorn out of the concession stand.

All the money raised at the alumni game supports the AHS baseball program.

There will also be the addition of Redbird batboys this year. Roderick said that’s a nice touch, too.

“We even added batboys this year with some of the guys kids who are old enough and it fits well with it being Father’s Day weekend,” he said.

Jerseys and hats will be the same as last year and all personalized at Black’s Sporting Goods in Godfrey.

ROSTERS

RED TEAM (EVEN NUMBERED YEARS)

Jimmy McGibney II (1992)

Mark Cannon (2000)

Andrew Johnson (2000)

Jeremy Bond (2002)

Pat Gibson (2002)

Thomas Richards (2002)

Nate Towse (2002)

Brian Estes (2004)

Nick Pichee (2004)

Chris Scoggins (2004)

Chris Campbell (2006)

Cody Fry (2006)

Matt Scoggins (2006)

Josh Watson (2006)

Kyle Williams (2006)

Nick Cline (2008)

Brent Phelps (2008)

Dean Rhoads (2010)

Jordan Bodenbach (2012)

Luke Edwards (2012)

Seth Boschert (2016)

Devin Colley (2016)

BLACK TEAM (ODD NUMBERED YEARS)

Jason Harmon (1991)

Mike Springman (1997)

Matt Dorner (2001)

Jeff Saville (2001)

A.J. Anderson (2003)

Tommy Gillette (2003)

Joe Roderick (2003)

Jake Anderson (2005)

A.J. Baggio (2005)

Kyle Berry (2005)

Klint Dix (2005)

John Kozonasky (2005)

Chris Kreider (2005)

Chris Mendenhall (2005)

Adam Osborne (2005)

Jason Sandidge (2005)

Olen Witcher (2005)

Jake Watson (2007)

Jared Dooley (2009)

Matt Halliday (2013)

Austin Stilts (2013)

Ron Wisnasky (2013)